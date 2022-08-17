JORDAN VALLEY — Those who are in the Jordan Valley area on Friday might want to take advantage of a community appreciation event dubbed DeLamar Day being put on by Integra DeLamar mine operators. The day will include mine tours, a free benefit dinner and a goat roping contest, according to information sent to the newspaper on Wednesday afternoon.
"We want to make sure that we are uplifting organizations, businesses, and people in the communities we serve," wrote Ysabel Bilbao, communications director for the mine, in an email explaining more about the event. "The purpose of DeLamar Day is to show our appreciation for the community, while also using this event to create even more local benefits."
There will be two opportunities to tour the project, however space is limited to the number of available seats in the vans that will be used for the tour. As such, those interested in going on one of the tours should RSVP to save their spot by sending an email to community@integradelamar.com.
The tours last for about two hours, with the first one departing at 11:15 a.m. and returning at 1:30 p.m., and the second starting at 2 p.m. and returning at 4 p.m. Tours will depart from the JV Lions Hall parking lot.
Following that, the event will culminate at 603 Main Street for dinner and goat roping.
Up first is the free benefit dinner at 5 p.m.
It will include a cash bar and ice cream provided by Integra served up by staff at Skinners Rockhouse.
Bilbao explained more about how the dinner will benefit two entities: a restaurant owner and local student council.
"The cash bar will be provided by Shelley Gluch, owner of Big Loop Pizza & Subs, which unfortunately burned down earlier this year," she said.
The eatery first opened its doors in March of 2021.
The dinner and goat roping will take place on the restaurant property, "providing some much needed support as her business recovers," wrote Bilbao.
She explained that the dinner will be provided by the Jordan Valley Student Council in exchange for a donation from Integra.
"This is a great fundraising opportunity that comes from our strong relationship with the high school," she wrote.
Finishing off the day, all ages are encouraged to participate in a goat roping competition which begins at 6:30 p.m. It will include first- through fourth-place prizes for each age group.
"We are looking forward to continuing this annual event for years to come," wrote Bilbao.
