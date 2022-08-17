Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JORDAN VALLEY — Those who are in the Jordan Valley area on Friday might want to take advantage of a community appreciation event dubbed DeLamar Day being put on by Integra DeLamar mine operators. The day will include mine tours, a free benefit dinner and a goat roping contest, according to information sent to the newspaper on Wednesday afternoon.

"We want to make sure that we are uplifting organizations, businesses, and people in the communities we serve," wrote Ysabel Bilbao, communications director for the mine, in an email explaining more about the event. "The purpose of DeLamar Day is to show our appreciation for the community, while also using this event to create even more local benefits."



Tags

Load comments