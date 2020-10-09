ONTARIO
Thursday evening in the front yard of Ontario resident and Parks Committee member Sammy Castonguay’s house is where Democratic candidate for Senate District 30 Carina Miller made an appearance to answer questions about her platform and what issues matter to her the most.
Castonguay, prior to Miller’s arrival, said that some of the local Democratic party has been “hard to access” even though there is “lots of great political energy there.”
He said that reaching potential voters is challenging because not all people have access to Zoom meeting platform technology or have difficulty using it. However, Castonguay said that social media has been useful in notifying people of meetings as of late and that Facebook has been good for getting the word out for locals who want to participate.
Miller grew up in rural Oregon on the Warm Springs Reservation and is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Speaking with the candidate herself, Miller said that her background in politics has given her the experience necessary for this senate seat. Her campaign’s website states that she chooses to “live in her hometown and works at the local non-profit – the Warm Springs Community Action Team.”
As for the issues that she is most engaged in are water quality, education, climate change, healthcare access, mental health service access, public transportation and housing.
The last issue was one that Miller and Ontario City Council candidate Eddie Melendrez discussed while at the meet-and-greet event, to which she said that housing was a big issue.
Miller said that she is also interested in seeing how to utilize renewable energy sources as a way to address climate change.
