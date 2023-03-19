Mike Blackaby wants to serve Ontario schools once again

Mike Blackaby, left, leads an Ontario School Board meeting in January of 2020. He is looking to get re-elected to the board. He resigned from the board in July that  year after some on the board sought to suppress legal findings regarding a tort claim filed by board member Eric Evans, who is also pictured.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — Only four of the 68 openings won’t have candidates on the ballot for this year’s Special District Election which will be May 16.

The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Thursday, with the majority of candidates waiting until the last week to file. As of March 9, only 33 had done so.



