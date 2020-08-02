ONTARIO — As names and faces started popping into the Zoom meeting 10 minutes early, Greg Contreras’ face lit up.
He took the opportunity and made the early Zoom group into a teaching moment. As leader Ulises Trujillo (a Nyssa graduate and current Boise State University student) pulled out a name at random, awarding a student a $100 gift card, Contreras said this meeting shows how important it is to be early to things.
And the lesson was one of the many new pieces of the virtual Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute’s Eastern Oregon camp that concluded this week.
Even though the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has canceled most activities statewide, Contreras said it was crucial for the students to host the leadership institute this year, even if it was one like they haven’t seen before.
“It was really important to put on OMLI,” Contreras said. “We are faced with the same issues everyone is facing. But canceling OMLI means a lot of underserved migrant students are missing out. Like, it’s a stressful time. But we needed the students to know that we are still here.”
Contreras said he received help from both the migrant programs at Ontario and Nyssa school districts, which provided Chromebooks for students to use so they could virtually attend OMLI this summer.
Over the past three weeks, Contreras and his teams of leaders have been hosting “social” gatherings, talent shows, college fairs and fitness activities all via virtual means.
“Despite the challenges, our goals do not stop,” he said. “We’re going to move forward. Lets have an OMLI that can be meaningful for the students.”
Contreras said there are several things that they are completely unable to do, like the annual rafting trip, but the groups have still been able to do a lot of activities.
“Of course the students miss being on campus and being in the dorms,” Contreras said. “But we are still able to do college stuff.”
For students, like Nyssa High School incoming sophomore Ronaldo Bueno, the experience was still valuable.
“It was really fun and exciting,” Bueno said. “Especially with the virus going on, we still got to learn about colleges and scholarships and stuff. We still got to experience things like we are on campus.”
In fact, Bueno, who just finished his second year of the institute, said learning about scholarships was a big eye opener.
“I learned a lot about colleges and scholarships,” Bueno said. “I thought it would be difficult. But they were able to give us tips and examples of scholarships and essays, and I’m not as scared of them.”
There was still meal services provided this year, as OMLI leaders traveled to Ontario and Nyssa and set up family meal drop-off sites.
Virtual advantages
While virtual OMLI was missing some of its usual highlights, Contreras said there were several advantages that he noticed this year.
Throughout the weeks, he said they have had several keynote speakers and it is easier for them to schedule people from out of the area now that the speakers are working via Zoom and don’t have to travel.
Contreras also said the leadership institute has been good practice for the students who are still getting used to using Zoom. He said the past several weeks have taught students how to use the application, as well as navigating online and sticking to a schedule when you’re not leaving your home.
Contreras said they are working with students to make sure they are active in their Zoom groups, including keeping them off mute and having their video on.
“They have a voice,” he said. “Use it and ask questions.”
History of OMLI
For a long time, migrant students from Malheur County were able to attend the OMLI camp that was hosted at Oregon State University in Corvallis. But three years ago, Contreras, who is now the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Director at Portland Community College, decided there was enough of a need in his hometown and decided to run his own branch of OMLI at Treasure Valley Community College. The program takes students from all over Eastern Oregon, including as far as students from Umatilla County.
Contreras grew up in a migrant family and graduated from Ontario High School in 2001, using his upbringing as an example whenever he speaks to students about the importance of getting an education.
Before the virtual college fair on Thursday, Contreras spoke to students about applying for scholarships, explaining that he would write his scholarship essays at Ontario High School in the cafeteria before school started, making sure to take his history into account.
“Scholarships are not won during your senior year of high school,” Contreras said. “Rather, in prior years. From birth, and all you’ve had to overcome through seventeen years. It’s your life script. It’s your life story. … What were those challenges? For me, it was poverty. It was racism. How did you overcome them?”
