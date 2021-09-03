WEISER — As confirmed to the Argus in an email Tuesday by Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson, Weiser Middle School lost a member of its staff, math teacher Marie Thomas, to COVID-19 on Saturday. Wilson announced the death in a letter to parents and staff members on Monday.
The letter reads, in part, “Mrs. Thomas was a highly influential and highly respected teacher due to her nature, convictions, and involvement. She contributed to many aspects of school operations as a teacher, coach, team leader, volunteer and mentor.”
Despite Thomas’ case, classes went on as normal at the school this week.
During first hour Monday, teachers read a common statement to students, while teachers at Weiser High School did the same there. The district has established counseling centers on both campuses, to assist students in managing their feelings as they cope with Thomas’ death.
“Additionally, depending on your child’s history with Mrs. Thomas or their understanding of death in general, we urge you to take some time to discuss Mrs. Thomas’ passing with your child, answer their questions, and help them cope with any emotions that they may have,” the letter continued.
It also urged parents and staff members to avoid speculation beyond Thomas’ death, in an effort to show sensitivity to her loved ones and colleagues.
“Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Mrs. Thomas and her family, students and staff at Weiser Middle School, the Weiser School District, and our entire community at this time.”
