On July 8, 2023, at the International Training Convention and World Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, "American Warrior" Michael D. Echanis was posthumously ranked by Chuck and Aaron Norris with a 5th Degree Black Belt in the Norris System of self-defense. Grand Master Rick Prieto, who likewise knew and trained with Echanis in 1977 at the Norris Hilltop Studio in Virginia Beach, Virginia, offered this to the 500 plus attendees at the evening banquet. "Few know Mike Echanis became a part of the Norris karate family in 1977. Mike introduced Chuck, Aaron, and myself to self-defense and street combatives that worked. Until then we' been teaching Tang Soo Do karate and point fighting. Mike's input and instruction became the foundation for what we teach today in the UAFA curriculum. But most of all Mike was family and this honor is long overdue.``

Liz Echanis, Mike's sister, and Cam Echanis, his brother, accepted the honor during the banquet. "We now have our brother back," Liz told me afterwards. 



