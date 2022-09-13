ONTARIO — A highlight of an Ontario ceremony held Sunday to remember the thousands of victims, first responders and service members who were impacted by terrorist attacks 21 years ago included a big surprise at the end: the presentation of a special medal to the Ontario Fire Chief.
The ceremony was conducted by members of Ontario’s American Legion Post No. 67, including First Vice Commander Frank Herran and State Second Vice Commander Daniel Burks and four who performed a three-rifle volley after “Taps” was played over a loudspeaker.
After prayers were read and speeches were given, including one from the fire chief, Burks presented the prestigious award to Leighton, who is gearing up to retire.
“He has been in the fire departments in total for more than 40 years now, but our chief isn’t one to just punch a timecard,” Burks said. “You can find him all over town in just about everything and he has been a staple in our community since as long as I can remember.”
Leighton blinked back tears as Burks presented the American Legion Meritorious Service Medal to him. He said a few brief words, then after composing himself, came up to say a bit more. This time, however, he signaled for someone from the crowd to join him. His wife, Dawn, met him at the podium at which point he gave a tearful speech in which he said none of what he had done would be possible without her next to his side for more than 40 years.
In a phone interview on Monday, Burks said the timing of the award did have a lot do do with Leighton nearing retirement.
“We want to honor him, and as we looked into his service, a lot of service he has done is not just for the fire department, but for the community in general,” Burks said. “The chief was never one to just go in and be a firefighter. He has been throughout the community, assisting at events, and is a great asset to the city of Ontario. And because of all that, we felt he was deserving.”
Burks said that members of Post 67 nominated Leighton for the medal, which is the first one that has been issued from that post in nearly 50 years. Post members are the ones who decide whether they want to do that for someone.
“Again, it’s not something we’ve done in a long time. However, in this particular case, I felt him deserving of it and the post agreed,” Burks said. “Anytime we’ve ever done anything, he’s always been a part of it and always supports all of our efforts.”
‘Starting to forget’
During his speech, Leighton urged people to keep remembering the day and all those who were impacted.
“We as a nation are starting to forget what happened that day,” he said.
Leighton commented that this included how first responders were running into buildings even as they crumbled around them, and how the people on Flight 93 fought hijackers.
“Remind those that have forgotten. Talk about the 3,000 innocent victims we lost that day,” the chief urged. “Help them to be remembered.
Ontario Police Chief Terry Leighton noted how Sept. 11 forever changed the game for first responders.
“Our playing field has changed, but our service has not,” he said.
Herran during his speech noted how the tragedy brought the country together.
“Americans were united on that day, chanting, ‘We will never forget.’ There were hundreds of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice, never returning home.”
To this Burks added, “Let us who are still standing, stand together as a nation.”
Building momentum
This marked the fourth year that Post 67 has conducted the annual ceremony, Burks said, noting it is “something we hope to improve on.”
“And we’ve been building upon it each year,” he said, noting that he was “sad” not to see students from Four Rivers Cultural Center attending this year.
Among those involved in Sunday’s ceremony was Piper Malchow, who sang “The Star Spangled Banner.” Burks said that she and her father are members of Ontario’s American Legion Auxiliary and her dad and brothers are members of Sons of the American Legion. Malchow’s family recently relocated back to Iowa, but she stayed on to attend school at Treasure Valley Community College.
When Burks started at the American Legion in Ontario, he was the only member who had been deployed on Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, due to the attacks on Sept. 11. At that time, he had only been enlisted in the military for nine months. Burks said it was only 12 hours from the time the first plane hit to the time his plane took off from Washington to begin the journey to Iraq.
“I was still pretty green behind the ears, I had no idea what was going to happen, but we learned pretty quick,” he said. “I knew we had to have more, so I started a ceremony. I’m sure there’s more.”
‘I was going to until’
During the ceremony, Burks talked about the ‘Be the One’ campaign. On Monday, he expanded on that presentation.
He noted that some younger military veterans don’t attend events like that, as their elder counterparts, do. Further, he noted, that some veterans don’t like being approached about different things.
“So you’ve got to lay a path for them to open up and talk. This year the ‘Be the One’ campaign is all about trying to prevent veteran suicide,” Burks said.
He talked about veteran suicide rates being high and the importance of checking in on them, as they inherently don’t reach out for help.
“A lot of suicide survival stories start with, ‘I was going to until someone …’ We’re trying to be that someone,” Burks said.
He noted that the campaign is huge right now, with American race-car driver Jimmy Johnson flying the Be the One logo on his jerseys and cars. The campaign is gaining momentum, Burks said. Furthermore, he said that there is a proposed bill before the Congress combined with the Veterans Strong Act.
“It is such a huge movement, that we’re trying to get Congress to pass a law to employ the VA to do buddy checks,” Burks said.
As he serves on a national legislative committee, Burks gets to see a lot of the bills that are passing through, as well as where they are going and how they are doing, noting there is a lot out there right now that are related to veterans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.