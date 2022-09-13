ONTARIO — A highlight of an Ontario ceremony held Sunday to remember the thousands of victims, first responders and service members who were impacted by terrorist attacks 21 years ago included a big surprise at the end: the presentation of a special medal to the Ontario Fire Chief.

The ceremony was conducted by members of Ontario’s American Legion Post No. 67, including First Vice Commander Frank Herran and State Second Vice Commander Daniel Burks and four who performed a three-rifle volley after “Taps” was played over a loudspeaker.



