VALE — A Fruitland man will be getting a psychological evaluation before a trial where he is facing a murder charge.
Following a series of motion hearings in May, Jaime Escobedo, born in 1977, is currently at the Oregon State Hospital for a psychological examination. The order to have the evaluation was signed by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung.
On Nov. 5, Escobedo pleaded not guilty to felony charges of murder and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
A trial has been scheduled with Judge Erin Landis for Jan. 4. Prior to the psychological/psychiatric examination, a trial for Escobedo was originally scheduled to start on June 22.
Escobedo is accused of the shooting death of Larry James Fuentes, 38, of Portland. If convicted of murder, he would face a mandatory minimum of 25 years to life.
The shooting occurred the morning of Nov. 18, 2018, in the parking lot of Los Patrillos restaurant in Ontario.
Ontario Police officers were called to the eatery regarding a dispute between two men. As they were responding, officers learned a man was shot.
Police say Escobedo fled the scene of the crime, and officers lost sight of the vehicle. However, Nyssa Police officers spotted him a couple hours later near Highway 201. Joined by Oregon State Police, they pursued Escobedo through Adrian and into Idaho where Idaho authorities took over.
The chase ensued throughout Canyon County and into Payette County, where after a short foot chase near Interstate 84, Escobedo was apprehended and subsequently arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.