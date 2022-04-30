ONTARIO — Two local men were indicted on federal charges on Tuesday for working together to conspire to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Western Treasure Valley. The following morning, three to four local search warrants were served by the DEA in Oregon and Idaho with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.
The men are Daniel DeLafuente Sosa III, 39, of Ontario, and Nicholas Franklin Perkins, 37, of Weiser, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Idaho.
It states that the men were working together across the Oregon and Idaho border between Feb. 23 and April 26. During that timeframe, local law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple overdoses thought tied to fentanyl, with one in Weiser resulting in a fatality.
If convicted of federal distribution charges, Sosa and Perkins each face a sentence of at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison; a fine of up to $5,000,000; and a period of supervised release of at least four years, according to the news release. The men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement on Friday, commending the investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Weiser Police Department, Ontario Police Department and the Oregon State Police, which led to the charges.
This case is being prosecuted by the Special Assistant United States Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with funds provided by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. That program was created in 1988 to assist federal, state and local law enforcement agencies determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions.
Local law enforcement officials say they are actively working on bringing back the High Desert Task Force, which has been inactive for several years due to lack of personnel and funding.
Idaho is part of the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, according to the news release. It states that the Idaho HIDTA is a collaboration of law enforcement drug task forces, and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada, Canyon, Bannock, Kootenai and Malheur counties.
