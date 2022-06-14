ONTARIO — A memorial grass landing strip at the airport was saved during the last meeting of the Ontario City Council in May. However, depending on whether it can become a revenue stream in the future, it could go to seed. For now, it will be included in a new contract for mowing at the airport.
The Cash Preston Lee Troyer runway was named for the late grandson of Tom Frazier of Frazier Aviation, the former fixed-based operator at Ontario Municipal Airport. Cash, of Payette, was known by locals as ‘the Airport Kid,’ having spent most of his days there. He was beloved by many at the airport, including visitors and pilots. Cash drowned at age 9 with his 7-year-old brother, Grady, during a rafting trip on the Grande Ronde River with their father. On behalf of pilots at the airport, former airport manager Dan Beaubien worked with the city to get the grass strip named after Cash, with the hope that it would eventually be used by backcountry pilots and for training pilots in Treasure Valley Community College’s glider program, which was something Cash was very involved in.
After the previous contract for mowing and caretaking of grass spaces at the airport had dissolved, current Airport Manager Justin Zysk was faced with finding an alternative. One of those was taking care of the mowing himself, which would require purchasing new equipment and utilizing his time to do that. The council had not favored this proposal during the first meeting in May, asking Zysk to come back with another idea that kept him from having to do the work himself.
One highlight in the staff report was that Jacobs, the city’s public works contractor, does not currently have the equipment to get the job done this year. As such, staff suggested finding a low bidder to get them through the current and upcoming fiscal year.
The low bidder was Schneider Tree Service and Construction, of Vale. His price is $63,390 through June 30, 2023. That would be to mow a 14.55 acre area per week which includes the grass landing strip and grass near the parking areas; the entire 105 acres twice a year which includes grassland around the former golf course; and also includes rodent control and spraying for weeds, such as broad leaf.
The rough draft of his contract states that it would go through June 2023 and that the city would pay a 15% penalty if exiting the contract early with a few exceptions. Councilor John Kirby clarified whether that would be 15% of the entire contract or the remaining balance, to which Zysk said it would be the remainder.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill asked Zysk how often the grass strip was used, and if that was the spot the STOL races were going to be held. Zysk estimated the strip is used eight to nine times a year, but also noted that if it was abandoned there could be no STOL events in the future, which could potentially create needed revenue for the airport.
“I hate to be nickel-and-dimey,” said Councilor Sam Baker. “but why keep mowing once a week for something that is used once a month?”
Council President Ken Hart said that if staff recommended keeping the grass landing strip maintained, to “give it a year to see if it’s worth it.”
The goal is to make the airport more sustainable, Hart said, not to take city resources.
City Manager Pro Tem Dan Cummings, who is also the community development director, reminded the council that the grass runway had been dedicated to Cash and that even if there was no income and people didn’t use it much, “there is going to be pushback there and we need to take that into consideration.” That could mean moving the named memorial to another location at the airport.
Cummings also reminded the council that the strip wasn’t to be solely for STOL races.
“Any back country airplane with soft tires won’t last on the asphalt,” he said.
As the landing strip not sanctioned by the FAA, Cummings noted that anyone landing there does so at their own risk.
However, Zysk said they could apply for FAA to sanction the runway, noting that it was a process that would take about eight to ten weeks. If sanctioned, the grass strip would be added to public mapping systems.
“In my opinion, it’s not used as much because we’re not allowed to say it’s publicly available,” Zysk said.
However, he noted that by going through the official FAA process it could be published thereby drawing more pilots to use it.
Hill asked whether the grass strip was broken down in the bid, and Zysk said it was included in the $1,230 weekly mowing cost.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked Zysk what he would like to see at the airport regarding attracting more business.
“What is your vision,” he asked.
Zysk said he agrees with a self-sustaining vision for the airport, including STOL events as an added revenue stream.
“I don’t think it’s prudent to abandon [the grass landing strip] and cut off potential money … the grass needs maintained regularly and this will do that,” he said, adding: “In my humble opinion, it would serve [revenue] if done properly and published.”
Cummings noted to the council that before the city had privatized Public Works, airport maintenance was under the public works umbrella. Due to budget reasons, the council decided for the airport to take it back on itself. Then there were complaints, so the job was contracted out again. He suggested that moving into the 2023-24 fiscal year, it get put back under the umbrella of Public Works.
With the exception of Hill, who voted no, the council unanimously agreed to approve the mowing contract with modifications related to the 15% cancelation policy included from the city attorney.
The council’s next meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. and may include a settlement agreement for a lawsuit.
