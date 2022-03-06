ONTARIO — With Oregon’s COVID-19 mandates relaxing on March 12, which include not having to wear masks in indoor spaces, the Ontario School Board of Directors might finally return to in-person board meetings.
Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith wrote in an email on Thursday that the board of directors “will likely discuss” the return of in-person meetings at its next regularly scheduled meeting on March 28.
After being unable to participate in an executive session on Feb. 25, Ontario citizen Kate Draper attended the board’s next meeting on Feb. 28. She asked why the public was being denied access to in-person meetings.
However, those watching the Feb. 28 meeting on Zoom were unable to hear her comments because there was no microphone on the podium.
The newspaper was able to obtain a copy of the statement from Draper in an email on March 1. She also provided emails between herself and district officials, who initially told her that that she would only be allowed to read her statement on Zoom due to capacity limitations in the board room from social distancing.
After reaching back out to say she was “being denied access to public meetings,” which was the very issue she wanted to address, she received another email from school officials. Board Chairman Tom Greco had agreed to accommodate her request.
It is worth noting that the public has been able to attend Ontario School Board meetings by Zoom during the entire time they have not been held in-person.
In her email, Draper asked the board to move the meeting to a facility large enough to accommodate the public, mentioning that the district had areas in five elementary schools and several locations in the middle school and high school “to accommodate [a] large group of people.”
In fact, rotating board meetings were held in those spaces in the past.
Draper mentioned that Nyssa and Vale school boards have been meeting in-person since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year and that Ontario School District should do the same.
On Feb. 24, Salazar emailed Draper, saying that she could arrive at the district office between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. to be let in to make her comment.
During the meeting, Draper quoted text from the district website about public comment, then asked, “Where are all those people tonight? They are being denied access to a public meeting in person.”
She went on to mention that students in the school didn’t have to maintain social distance any longer, then questioned why the board had different standards.
“I have seen posts on social media from this district about attending sporting events, vaccine clinics, holiday concerts, and FFA competitions. But nowhere on social media have I seen a list of dates of the Board meetings or any encouragement for the public to attend these meetings,” Draper said.
It’s noteworthy that meetings are announced on the school’s website under the Board of Directors tab, and agendas and past videos can be accessed there, as well.
Draper transferred her children from Ontario to Nyssa schools last year.
She then made a public plea, asking people to come back to these board meetings in person, “where this elected Board and this publicly funded administration can look you in the eye while making decisions.”
Draper also accused the district of not holding an open session before the start and after the ending of an executive session on Feb. 25.
She said that she had “Logged in well before the 6:30 p.m. start time,” and was “never allowed into the meeting by the host of the Zoom link.”
Draper said that she attempted to use several devices without success and that she stayed logged in for “an hour and a half without being allowed into the meeting.”
Regarding this, Smith reminded that those sessions are closed to the public.
“The beginning and end of these meetings are available to view via public link, or in person in the District Boardroom, until the Board Chair finishes the reading of the ORS and opens the executive session,” she said. “Following the executive session, the Board Chair will open the meeting back up to the public if there are any actions that need to be done in public.”
The newspaper asked whether they would be following mandates regarding not wearing masks indoors set to take effect on March 12.
Smith said it is anticipated some members of the board will continue to wear masks after that date and that there will be some members who choose not to. Due to the low COVID community level and the district’s adherence to the new Oregon Department of Education guidance, she says the district will be supportive of everyone’s choice of whether to wear a mask.
Smith said that class sizes have been “normal” since bringing students back into the classroom following the end of the stay-at-home order last June and that the district will continue to utilize social distancing when appropriate and possible as a mitigation tool when students are together in the classroom.
