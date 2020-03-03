MEETING TONIGHT: Officials want public input on splitting up elementary schools

May Roberts students are chauffeured to Ontario High School in this photo from March of 2018. A new plan proposes reconfiguring moving fourth- through sixth-graders to May Roberts Elementary, and renaming it Ontario Intermediate School.

Board voices concerns over splitting up schools: See Wednesday’s Argus Observer for more information.

ONTARIO — With the plan being to eventually restructure the way the elementary schools work, Ontario School District administrators will be hosting a series of community meetings at each of its five elementary schools to get more parent and community feedback before they return to the Board of Directors.

The first of the community meetings will be tonight at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Elementary School’s library. A second meeting will be held a week from today at the Sierra Vista meeting room at 789 Sierra Vista Dr. Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. for an English session and then a Spanish session will be held at 7 p.m.

Currently, the proposed plan for the elementary school reconfiguration is to have Alameda Elementary School turn into Ontario Primary School, housing kindergarten and first grade, then Aiken Elementary School will be second and third, as Ontario Elementary School. Fourth through sixth graders would move to May Roberts Elementary, renamed Ontario Intermediate School.

Pioneer Elementary would be changed into Ontario STREAM Academy, which could give the parents and community the option to “choose an accelerated/creative learning opportunity for their students.”

Cairo Elementary School would be a seven-classroom K-6 as a “traditional small rural school”

Meetings at Alameda Elementary will be talking place on Thursday (7 to 8 p.m.), Monday (3:45 to 4:45 p.m.) and March 10 (9 to 10 a.m.). All meetings will be in the gym and there will be childcare and translators on site.

Aiken Elementary’s meetings will run next week, with meetings scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). The Monday meeting will run from 5 to 6 p.m. with a Spanish session running from 6 to 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the forum is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. (5 to 6 p.m. Spanish) and on Wednesday it is from 5 to 6 p.m. (6 to 7 p.m. Spanish). The meetings will be in the gym.

May Roberts Elementary’s first meeting is scheduled for March 10 at 6 p.m. with English and Spanish options available. There will be two meetings on March 12, with the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m.

Cairo Elementary will have its first meeting on March 10 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with English and Spanish options. There will be a meeting on March 11 from 5-6 p.m.

