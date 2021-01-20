ONTARIO
It was a night of mostly good news during the Treasure Valley Community College Board meeting Tuesday night, one of the early items being that the college got a clean bill of health on its audit for 2020.
Scott Simpson, who did the audit, gave the audit an unmodified opinion saying “it was a good, clean audit.”
He did have one issue in student aid, where he found that the government agency which provides student loans was not always notified when students graduated and their education programs at TVCC had been completed. Vice President Shirley Haidle said it was a communications issue and it was being resolved.
Board member Roger Findley, who was on the audit committee, said, “I’m well-pleased with how the audit turned out.”
It was also announced that the college is receiving additional money to cover losses attributed to COVID-19.
Haidle and TVCC President Dana Young reported that the college is slated to received about $1.966 million from the latest version of the CARES Act economic stimulus funds, which, in this go-round, will be more flexible in how they can be spent, including covering losses in other revenues such as tuition.
In her president’s report, Young said the governor was proposing about $641 million for community colleges in budget, college officials say would leave colleges coming up short.
Young said the community college officials will be proposing a budget of $702 million which will keep their programs at their current levels, with planned tuition increases of 3.5 percent.
It was announced that college officials are in the process of reviewing a request by rodeo coach Drew Pearson that his team be allowed to participate in the Northwest Region’s rodeo competitions of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. College officials will be looking at the NIRA protocols to see if they are compatible to those of TVCC.
