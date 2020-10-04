MALHEUR COUNTY
There are four candidates who are opposed for offices in Malheur County in the Nov. 3 General Election. Those include two each for the seat of commissioner and sheriff.
The Argus reached out to each of the candidates to learn about their goals for these offices. Only one candidate for each position replied by deadline.
County commissioner
With Larry Wilson set to vacate his seat as Malheur County Commissioner, there are two candidates who will face off on the Nov. 3 ballot seeking to take over the role. Now in his retirement years, former state water master and irrigation manager Ron Jacobs, 68, has thrown his hat into the ring for the role, along with Byron Shock.
Following are Jacobs’ responses submitted on Sept. 25.
Ron Jacobs
Argus: What is your present occupation?
Jacobs: Retired.
Argus: In what ways have you volunteered in your community?
Jacobs: Served on the Malheur County [Education Service Districts] finance committee. Served on the Board of Oregon Water Resources Congress and also served as President. Served in my Church most of my adult life and have held many leadership positions.
Argus: What does your political experience entail?
Jacobs: Was appointed to and elected to the Vale School District Board for approximately 6 years and served as chair for two of those years.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate for commissioner?
Jacobs: Because of the experience I’ve received in working with the public the last 38 years as a state water master and employee of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District, ten of those years as Manager. I understand many of the issues facing the county and am ready to work cooperatively to resolve these pressing issues.
Argus: What do you see as the main issues for Malheur County?
Jacobs: Ontario and other small cities in the county have similar problems. Supporting our existing businesses and promoting new ones and other industries to create more jobs. Making sure the cities have adequate funding for their operation and management and to improve infrastructure and increase housing. Helping our schools excel and become the best they can be. Supporting our local law enforcement to make and keep our communities safe.
Argus: Have you ever been charged with a felony?
Jacobs: No.
County sheriff
When asked this January why he decided to run for Malheur County Sheriff for a third term, Brian E. Wolfe, 59, told the Argus “I’m not ready” to leave. With two terms as the incumbent and 29 years in law enforcement overall, Wolfe is running against Casey Walker on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Wolfe explained his goals for a third term in a question and answer with the Argus on Sept. 30. Following are his responses.
Brian Wolfe
Argus: What is your present occupation?
Wolfe: Malheur County Sheriff.
Argus: How have you volunteered in your community?
Wolfe: Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board Member, Community In Action Board Member, former TVCC Foundation Board Member, former President of Vale Chamber of Commerce, former President of Vale Rodeo, Department of Public Safety Police Policy Committee, Department of Public Safety Board, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, volunteered at schools throughout Malheur County, volunteered at numerous fundraisers, and community events.
Argus: What is your political background?
Wolfe: Conservative registered republican. Elected Malheur County Sheriff, and remain connected to our Oregon State Representatives and Senators. I have testified before Oregon Legislature and State Committees on numerous occasions.
I meet with and stay connected to our U.S. Congressional Representatives and Senators that represent Oregon and our area. Stay up to date on legal and political issues that affect our area and way of life.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate for sheriff?
Wolfe: I believe that experience matters. I have the budget experience and understanding to know what Malheur County can afford and what would be reasonable. I understand the customs and culture of the citizens of Malheur County. We are blessed with blessed with rich history and customs that need to be maintained. I care for the people of Malheur County and our way of life which outside forces are trying to compromise.
Argus: What do you see as the main issues for Malheur County?
Wolfe: Malheur County is a great place to live. We are blessed with great people that live here. I see the main issues for Malheur County as Crime rate, Economics, and affordable housing. Crime rate is higher than it should be. When we look at the root cause one can see that the violence, theft , burglaries, and livability issues all have a connection to illegal drugs. Law Enforcement needs to find a way to support the Narcotics Task Force and progressively work the illegal drugs. The State of Oregon also need to make consequences severe enough to make a difference. The area Law Enforcement agencies area working on this issue and will soon be actively working drug cases aggressively.
We need more livable wage jobs so that Malheur County is no longer the poorest County in the State. As part of that we need affordable housing as we have a shortage of housing in Malheur County. We need a better solution for dealing with people who are suffering with mental health issues. Often times people suffering from mental health crisis are jailed for committing low level misdemeanor crimes and are not getting the help needed.
Argus: Have you ever been charged with a felony?
Wolfe: No.
