Meet your citizen of the year

ONTARIO
In the absence of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens of the Year awards, which have been celebrated annually since 1972, the Argus Observer aimed to help fill the gap created by the pandemic and offer the community the chance to nominate a citizen of the year.
Nominations for the Argus Observer Citizen of the Year for 2020 were open Jan. 1-8, and the community’s responses came pouring in for people throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
A unifying theme in all of these nominations was people who put their community’s needs before their own.
The person who garnered the most nominations for this inaugural award was Ron Verini, president and chairman of the board for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, a nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans. Trailing not far behind, but neck-in-neck, were Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe, who is currently leading the local fight against COVID-19, and Jennifer Tolman, a pharmacist at Malheur Drug in Vale who, according to nominations is a vital part of groups that give back to the community.
‘It’s far from mine’
Upon finding out he won the Citizen of the Year award, Verini quickly went from disbelief to saying it was quite an honor “especially for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.” Then he quickly insisted (and still does) that the award really should go to the volunteers of the organization, without whom he says, “we don’t exist.”
“I am thrilled,” he said about the award. However, added, “It’s far from mine. VAOI would not exist if it wasn’t for the volunteers.”
He said that a core group of people helps get things done. That group includes Charlene Pelland, Doug Dean, Bob and Janet Metzger, Marilyn Justus, Vince and Claudia Schwartz, Billy Vance, Jan and Phil Jacques, David Looper, Margie Yasuda, Barbara Ogawa, Judy Snyder, Gerald Haines and John Breidenbach.
Verini mentioned all the work these people do (and there isn’t room to list it all — it is extensive), which includes myriad services, such as running the nonprofit’s food bank, connecting vets with local services, finding housing, hosting a website and Facebook page, sitting and talking with local vets, building ramps, home renovations, setting up a station for the visually impaired to read books and putting together a military museum.
He furthermore said Veteran Advocates could not operate without community services, such as the Oregon Food Bank, Payette Senior Center and Community Action, nor without donations from businesses, such as the nonprofit’s number one contributor Grocery Outlet along with Albertsons, The Home Depot, Dr. Jeffrey Pitts, the Ontario Masonic Lodge and others.
“This is not my award,” Verini reiterated. “It’s an award that transcends anything I do.”
He said it belongs to the team of people who work together to provide services for vets and their family members.
“It’s unbelievable how many people are in that stream of support,” he said.
Motivating volunteers
Along with others in the community who nominated Verini, many people from his core group of volunteers say they believe Verini deserves the award.
Haines said Verini is the initiator and motivator behind the nonprofit, which consists solely of volunteers.
“It takes a special gift and desire to motivate and inspire others to do the same,” said Haines. “This year has been unique. Ron has more than passed the test.”
When asked how he keeps inspiring volunteers, Verini had the following to say.
“I stay focused on the mission, and you treat people like you want to be treated,” he said. “I think it’s so important that folks understand that we are all in this together, truly. There is something about the human nature that comes to the surface on a positive level when people are treated with respect.”
Some of the volunteers have their own challenges, Verini said, including in some cases severe physical or mental challenges.
“If you give them responsibility and you let them take the lead, give a little bit of direction but respect what they have to say — I think that makes all the difference in the world, whether they are a volunteer, worker, political individual serving on the city council, whatever,” he said.
In turn, volunteers continue serving because they love what they are doing and are passionate about it.
“The volunteers take the lead, and I just give them direction.”
Dedicated to the cause
Another unifying theme in nominations for Verini was that he remains dedicated to the cause.
Vance said the nonprofit’s leader has “untiring dedication to this community, especially the veterans and first responders,” noting that there are few community events that happen without Verini’s presence.
Some of the programs he established through Veteran Advocates were also highlighted.
“Probably Mr. Verini’s most notable achievement in this community is his desire to help members of the military and military veterans,” wrote Jacques.
He said Verini established the “Treats for the Troops” program, which has sent thousands of boxes of “goodies” to our troops overseas. Additionally, he noted that VAOI had fed thousands of homeless, including veterans and non-veterans, all under Verini’s direction.
“Through his hard work and dedication, including his involvement in local government and various agencies, Ron has made our city, county and state a better place for everyone,” reads a nomination from Merv and Patsy Leavitt. “As an example, he was instrumental in getting the Veteran’s service bus to come to Ontario from Boise on a regular basis.”
Furthermore, nominations describe Verini, who is a Vietnam War veteran, as dependable and a role model.
“Ron, is an awesome individual that I can count on when I have been in need,” wrote Lydia Lopez. “He goes above and beyond in everything he does. He gave me a job when I needed one, he has supported me during military deploy-ments and during this pandemic he has been so encouraging to look at all the good things.”
Judy Snyder said Verini as a “model citizen that we should all strive to be.”
How it began
After Verini landed in San Francisco, fresh out of a voluntary military stint in Vietnam, it was during a time there was heavy anti-veteran sentiment, he said, “especially in San Francisco.”
He realized then that veterans may be in trouble as the nation was “trying to grip the war of Vietnam and understand why we were there.”
As such, members of the military were often mistreated on their homecoming while people couldn’t differentiate between the war and the military individuals serving there, many of whom were drafted, Verini said. He himself had volunteered, however, others “were forced to go to war whether they liked it or not.”
So after seeing veterans get treated with a “tremendous amount of disrespect” over the years, Verini felt there needed to be a place for them to hang out where they would be accepted. This spurred the idea and he was constantly thinking about what he could put together and where.
And when he arrived in Ontario the concept became a reality. Verini, Dean, Pelland and Phil Jacques put together a group of people and hosted them in their garages.
“We welcomed our vets and they had a place to have a cup of coffee, that sort of thing,” he said.
This was about the same time the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq started, Verini said, adding that they stated to hear “some grumblings from the troops that they didn’t feel the love of the community.”
As a result, the movement began to build.
“We started sending care packages to the troops,” he said, which included items such as pencils to hand out to children in war zones.
Over time, those boxes developed into what Veteran Advocates is today, he said, which officially obtained its 5013C in 2008, and has moved three times since then due to outgrowing its space.
At about the same time the nonprofit was officially established, Verini got involved with politics, signing up for the Ontario City Council and eventually serving as mayor for two terms.
“The rest is history,” he said.
Developing Veteran Advocates into an integral cog for the local veteran community, which includes their families is something that Verini is especially proud of.
“My life is Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida,” he said. “But I live for this community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.