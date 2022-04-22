VALE — Malheur County voters will be getting their ballots soon, as they will be mailed out on April 27.
Those voters who have not registered or selected a party affiliation can still do so through Tuesday. All registered voters will still be able to vote on nonpartisan contests during the Primary Election on May 17.
Among partisan candidates, includes those running for commissioner seat on the Malheur County Court. The top vote-getter will move to the General Election in November for a final vote.
Incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge, who has served on the county court since 2011 and Jim Mendiola are vying for that seat. Both are from Vale.
Following is a question-and-answer with Hodge and Mendiola. Both were provided the opportunity to respond and to provide a photo. Answers run as submitted and anything that exceeds the allotted length of response is indicated with an ellipses.
Donald W. Hodge, 70
Occupation: Retired commercial banker
Volunteer experience:
• ODF&W-Hunter Education Instructor, 35 plus years
• Vale Lions Club, 40 plus years
• Vale Alumni Association, lifetime member
• ESD Board member, 30 plus years
• Prison Advisory Committee
• ODOT Safety Committee
• Ontario ELKS #1690 member, 49 years
Political background: Republican, elected County Commissioner November 2010
What is going well for Malheur County at this time?
Malheur County Health Dep’t Sara Poe and the health dep’t staff did an exceptional job the past two plus years during the pandemic. The state of Oregon/Governor had so many mandates, executive orders to follow, it was nearly impossible to keep track of all that was required. The county has very good department leader and excellent staff working in these departments.
The county has excellent infrastructure. Close freeway access for commercial and industrial business, as well as agriculture. Access by air is exceptional with good airports in Ontario, Vale and the surrounding areas. Major airport within 65 miles.
What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them?
Housing needs for the county-affordable, low income and housing in general. It’s really difficult to recruit quality/new people/employees when there is little or no housing available. Fix-we need to get the land use planning laws/regulations in eastern Oregon changed. The county court has tried for the last 10 years to get these laws changed. The one size fits all mentality of the west side of the state does not work for the eastern side. We have plenty of non use farm ground that could be used for housing.
Drug use and addiction remain high in this county and this has to change. Fix-the state of Oregon has failed and we need to come together as a county/state to work on this issue.
Fix-we need more collaboration, programs available to help those in need. The funding has to come from the federal/state level to run these programs.
Moving, borders of Oregon to Idaho. Fix-the statute requires the county to hold quarterly meetings on moving the border. We are having the meetings! The meetings are not well attended and there are so many variables needing to be addressed. In my opinion, it will be many years in the making if it ever happens.…
Why are you the best candidate?
I’m honest, hard working. I have been your commissioner for the past 11 years and I would like to be elected to another term. I’m available to the public and I want to see this county grow. We have to have options for our young people to keep them living and working in our county.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Jim Mendiola, 58
Occupation: Contractor
Volunteer experience:
• Member of Vale Lions Club for many Years, Vale Lions President 1990-91
• Member Vale Rodeo Board since 1986, President of Vale Rodeo 2008-09-10, 2016-17-18, Current President
Political background: None
What is going well for Malheur County at this time?
I see a lot of Help Wanted Sign. Wages seem to be on the Increase as employeers have to fill Jobs.
What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them?
Personal Property Thefts are concerning. The Robbery and Damage is related to Illegal Drug Use. Some how We need to put more teeth in laws. We Also need to support our Police Officers and First Responders.
Why are you the best candidate?
Local Business Owner since 1988,Conservative With Common Sense.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? (No response given)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.