ONTARIO
Thursday night from 4 to 6 p.m. the Democratic candidate for Oregon District 30, which covers Malheur County, in addition to Baker, Grant, Jefferson, Harney, Wasco, Wheeler and parts of Clackamas, Deschutes, Lake and Marion Counties, will make an appearance to meet local residents and answer questions regarding her platform.
The host of the event, Sammy Castonguay, sent out an email on Tuesday night announcing the date and time encouraging anyone interested to join.
Castonguay reminds anyone in attendance to park along Idaho St. and to “not park on the gravel road north of house” as it is a private drive for neighbors.
Miller’s prior governmental experience includes serving as Columbia Gorge Commissioner with “expertise in Tribal, local, State and Federal policy and legislation” according to recently issued State of Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet.
Also in the pamphlet it is stated that Miller is a “member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and descendent of the Yakama and Wasco people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.