ADRIAN — On Tuesday, the Adrian School District is hosting a Superintendent Meet and Greet. Members of the community are urged to attend the event from 6 to 8 p.m. in the new gymnasium to meet the finalists for the superintendent position.
Each finalist will respond to questions selected from the Board of Directors’ approved list of questions. However, if a member of the community would like to have additional or different questions asked, they can submit suggestions to krissy.walker@adriansd.org. The deadline for additional submissions is 8 a.m. Monday.
The four finalists are current Interim Superintendent Raeshelle Meyer, current High School Principal Bill E. Wortman, Nick Ketterling and Cameron Mulrony, according to a public notice on the Adrian School District website.
Meyer was voted in, unanimously, by the Adrian School Board to fill the position as the interim superintendent October 2021, during a special meeting, and she has fulfilled the responsibilities since.
Adrian School District had been looking for someone to fill the role permanently. Before Meyer was hired, Malheur Education Service District Superintendent Mark Redmond was filling the vacancy as an interim superintendent from late September to October, after former Superintendent Kevin Purnell was terminated in August of 2021.
