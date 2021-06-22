ONTARIO — Having moved to a small farm up on the hill southwest of Ontario to enjoy country life, Pat Phillips took up growing lavender in a serious way. And, this weekend, she is inviting like-minded people and other members of the community to enjoy the blooms during a festival.
The event will be Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, at Phillips’ farm, which is at 3657 Van Way, the first road west of Arabian Drive on Morgan Avenue.
Phillips has about 1,000 plants represented in 10 different varieties, she said, commenting there are a lot of other different varieties.
“People find it very calming.” Phillips said of the plant.
As with the numerous varieties, there are a lot of different uses.
“Some of them are edible,” she said.
In addition to viewing the colorful blooms, there will be demonstrations offered each day.
Phillips said she does not grow lavender commercially.
“I just enjoy them,” she said.
