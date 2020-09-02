ONTARIO
Summit Health, a new health-insurance provider will be making its debut and entering the provider market during this year’s upcoming open enrollment period for health care coverage. The open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020.
The Argus reached out to Sean Jessup, president of Summit Health, for his thoughts on the introduction of this new provider and what it means for individuals who will be enrolling in the available Medicare Advantage plans for those who are 65 and older, or who will be receiving disability benefits.
Jessup has had previous experience working in the health-care insurance market as he is one of the people behind the formation of Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, better known as EOCCO, in 2012.
According to its website, EOCCO comprises two entities: Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. and ODS Community Health, Inc., which are funding the organization as equal 50/50 partners. The site goes on to mention that other medical affiliates and county governments may also be included.
Jessup said that Summit Health will be one of several providers to choose from for Medicare recipients during the open enrollment period.
“In the twelve counties, there are 50,000 Medicare eligible individuals. It all depends on who decides to enroll. They will now have the option to change to Summit if they choose to do so,” stated Jessup, “There will be options that original Medicare does not provide currently.”
Jessup said that local residents should already be familiar with one of the local providers.
“In Malheur County, [Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario] is one of our local providers. There will be other local providers in the network as well,” said Jessup.
The newspaper reached out to Dina Ellwanger, president and chief nursing officer of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, on Tuesday afternoon to see what this new insurance offering means locally.
“It’s like what EOCCO did for Medicaid, Summit will do it for Medicare,” said Ellwanger during a phone interview.
She referred to the structure of Summit and how it has a “similar platform” to what EOCCO used to serve Medicaid recipients, including more options than previously available.
“It’s exciting and interesting. The people of Malheur County deserve this. It’s a great offering,” Ellwanger said. “It’s like saying you’re just as important.”
Ellwanger explained that starting on Oct. 1, individuals will be able to see what plans are offered and starting on Oct. 15, they will be able to purchase a plan. Additionally, she noted that changes can be made to the plan after purchase, but that those would have to be made before Dec. 7.
