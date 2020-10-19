ONTARIO
According to an email from Claudia Weathermon, Director of Marketing, Communications and Foundation with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario, the hospital will be holding a unique approach to getting flu shots this year.
“We are continually challenged with trying to keep people healthy despite restrictions placed on access by COVID. So I wanted to share an innovative ‘pop-up’ clinic we’re offering at our Fruitland Health Plaza,” wrote Weathermon.
She said that this option is good for the elderly who might not want to venture to a clinic or to a store to get a flu shot.
“You just drive-up, call the number and they’ll take your registration/insurance over the phone.
“Then a nurse comes out to deliver your shot,” explained Weathermon.
