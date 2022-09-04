Measure 110 funds for treating substance abuse disorders flow into county

While illicit drugs have been decriminalized for nearly 2 years in Oregon, funding to create addiction recovery centers and wraparound services through established networks in each county is just now flowing in.
ONTARIO — It’s been nearly two years since illicit drugs have been decriminalized in Oregon, and the money that was supposed to be allocated by the state to create addiction recovery centers and wraparound services is finally flowing into Malheur County. As such, people who need help with the many areas impacted by substance use disorders, can now access help made available through those funds.
There are three entities who are working in concert on utilizing those funds in what is called a Behavioral Health Resource Network (commonly referred to as a BHRN, or “burn,” by officials).
So far, Malheur County is getting $1.83 million in funding for this biennium, according to a letter from the Oregon Health Authority. It explains the application for funding was approved by the Oversight and Accountability Council, which was established to allocate the funding for the statewide program. The entities have 18 months to utilize the grant funding.
Officials in the local network had hoped for much more. Initially, they had sought $9 million overall; with $3 million going to each entity. The final funding amount was reached after much negotiation.
Funds have been divided between Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative and Lifeways. The latter two will be working on all seven elements that are required to become a network, with EOCIL focusing on two elements.
Those elements include:
• Screening and comprehensive behavioral health needs assessment;
• Individual intervention planning, case management and connection to services;
• Low-barrier substance use disorder treatment;
• Peer support, mentoring and recovery services;
• Housing services;
• Harm reduction intervention; and
• Supported employment.
The newspaper had a chance to visit with officials from all three of the entities over the past couple of weeks. While they will all be working together, including referring clients to each other if services don’t match up, each will be doing so with its own portion of funding. Details follow on Origins Faith with information on EOCIL and Lifeways coming next week due to space constraints.
‘Gut-wrenching’ to see cuts made on initial application
Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative was awarded $616,000. Thanks to a different grant, Ken and Dana Rush started filling in a hole as councilors at Origins a couple of years ago. The couple have decades of combined experience in substance use disorder treatment and also previously worked at Lifeways.
They watched as state planning meetings began for Measure 110 and thought the goal “sounded wonderful.”
Unfortunately, while Ken says state officials “hearts were in the right spot,” the rollout of the program was difficult.
During what ended up being a year-long process for the state, the Rushes aimed to determine whether there was a way to incorporate what the Community Outreach Initiative already is doing. Over several months, they attending local meetings “to gauge the need.”
Writing down “lots of questions,” eventually lead to submitting a grant.
Once the council reviewed their application, which the Rushes watched live, it was approved.
Ken recalled a council member saying, “I love this. It’s exactly what we’re looking for. I vote yes.”
“It was the greatest 2 minutes in our life,” Ken said.
One element they had hoped to get more funding for was the housing piece.
“Housing is such a crisis in this area,” Dana said.
Their initial as included $200,000 for rental assistance and $1 million for transitional housing. But really, the focus is on substance use disorder, so there wasn’t much for housing.
“We’re working close with community partners. Everyone knows it is so crucial right now to wrap services around them,” Dana said.
They will assess the basic need to see if they can get them into a shelter. If not, they look at how to help stabilize an individual.
Dana said there is no doubt they could oversee or manage housing, as is already being done with the tiny house shelters on the lot adjacent to the church. But the issue is finding the right place to convert into transitional housing.
The portion allocated to Origins for rental assistance got whittled down to $25,000, which Ken noted, “we had to fight like heck to get.”
Dana said as negotiations wore on and cuts were made from their initial funding request, “it was gut-wrenching to have to cut any assistance.” Furthermore, the cuts “dramatically changed the options.”
Ken and Dana said all three entities are working closely with local law enforcement to be supportive. However, Dana clarified that people who are in need don’t have to get a ticket related to drug use to get help. Those funds are available for anyone who is struggling with addiction.
At Origins, things are picking up and starting to roll, including getting staff educated or up to speed on needed credentials.
Part of their focus will also include community education to help get the word out about how to work with someone struggling with addiction.
“Everyone deserves and has the right to get help,” Dana said.
Furthermore, Ken noted, it doesn’t cost clients.
“That part interested me the most. That’s a barrier for many,” he said.
Saying he wanted to let people know they are here to meet the need, Ken added these final thoughts.
“If we can meeting the need, we’re off and running. That’s my goal,” he said.
