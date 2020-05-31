WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Many students who are enjoying the free lunches that schools have been providing for free since the schools closed in March will be able to continue getting meals during the summer.
Ontario School District will continue its meal distribution services, with buses running their routes to deliver meals. They will also have pick-up spots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays at Ontario High School, Alameda Elementary School and May Roberts Elementary School.
Vale School District will be continuing its meal services, which can be picked up on weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at either Willowcreek Elementary School or Vale Elementary School.
Nyssa will be continuing its meal service until July. The pick-up locations are at Rio Vista and Sparks Trailer Park (11-11:20 a.m.), Nyssa Library and North Park (11:30-11:50 a.m.), South Park and Lions Park (11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.), and Nyssa Court Apartments and Fischers Trailer Park (12:25-12:45 p.m.).
Starting on June 1, Fruitland School District will be providing free lunches from 11-11:45 a.m. on weekdays. The meals will be available at Mesa Park and Fruitland City Park.
Lunches will be provided to anyone 18 and younger. The end date for the free lunches is scheduled for July 31.
Most schools in Idaho have been providing free lunches to locals since schools closed in March due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Many of them started the service after spring break, when they were given a waiver by the state Board of Education to provide the service.
The Payette clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley will also be offering meals from June 1 through Aug. 7.
The meals will be breakfast from 11 a.m. to noon and supper from 4 to 5 p.m.
Following both meal, children will be given an individual activity as they continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
