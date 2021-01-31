Mayor Riley Hill aims to buck bill for weeds

ONTARIO
Ontario’s mayor is not willing to pay the civil penalty that was handed to him in November regarding an ongoing issue with weed overgrowth for a property on Southeast 11th Avenue owned by his company Eldorado Investments, a local company which invests in real-estate projects. The reason: technicalities — seven of them to be exact.
In documents filed with Malheur County Circuit Court on Jan. 11 on behalf of Riley Hill’s Eldorado Investments to appeal the $500 fee, seven procedural errors by the city’s Code Enforcement Department are alleged, including that he was not the person responsible but that it was a squatter. Additionally, he says the property had already been cleaned up by the time he got the penalty.
Hill originally tried to appeal the $600 penalty in October through the city’s process. As he had a conflict with the city’s original hearing officer Mike Pratt, the Ontario City Council unanimously agreed to approve Billy Carter, a former ordinance officer who was also Hill’s challenger in the 2018 General Election as a replacement.
Carter then reduced the penalty to $500. This was cited in the Petition for Writ of Review filed by Hill as an “erroneous appeal.” Reasons listed in the court documents were a friendship between Carter and Dallas Brockett (the ordinance officer who gave Hill the civil penalty), as well as the allegation that during the hearing, “Carter repeated his campaign slogan that it was time to ‘make Ontario shine.'"
The court document then goes on to list seven alleged missteps made by the city, including improper service, not enough information on notices, a defective final order, no finding of nuisance, incorrect finding of “non-compliance,” and no findings supporting certain fines,
Attached to the court documents are several exhibits of communication from the city, which includes photos.
Brockett, who is no longer working with the city, told the newspaper in August of 2020 that in Hill’s case there had been several attempts to get him to take corrective action on his properties before reaching the civil penalty measure. Included among these attempts were emails to City Manager Adam Brown, dating as far back as October of 2019, according to a text message obtained by the Argus from Hill in November of 2019 about another property altogether.
Despite these advance text-message warnings to Hill about cleaning up his property — something that regular citizens are not typically afforded — Brown and Brockett both maintained previously that Hill wasn’t getting any special treatment as an elected official.
It is noteworthy that in Hill’s petition to the court, it states that during his political career, he has “opposed wasteful spending by the City,” and in particular “suggested limiting funding for ordinance officers.”
Hill’s petition seeks for the court to issue a writ of review to the city of Ontario recorder, reverse the decision of the hearing officer, award restitution including costs, disbursements and attorney fees, and “other relief as may be just and equitable.”
Requests for information about how many civil penalties were issued overall by the city of Ontario in 2020 and whether any of those were appealed and on what grounds were returned from Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
In 2020, there were 18 total civil penalties issued. Of those, eight appeals were filed, but only severn were conducted, as one withdrew their appeal and paid the penalty, according to Romero.
Reasons for the appeals varied, according to the chief. Some people felt they weren’t violating the municipal cod, others didn’t feel the penalty was equitable and still others felt that because they eventually made property improvement(s), they should not have to pay any penalty at all.
“This is typical for persons who do not make the improvements within the required time,” Romero said.
Romero said he has been working with code enforcement officers for some time now, researching other jurisdiction protocols and procedures, and has “made adjustments to ours incrementally, as we determine the most equitable and efficient methods for our services.
“In fact, many adjustments we made are more lenient than what our current city ordinance actually allows,” Romero said.
City Council members and city officials are well aware that the mayor is appealing the civil penalty, the newspaper asked City Manager Adam Brown whether the council would visit the issue in the future.
“I’m sure the council will want to follow up on any issue,” Brown wrote in an email on Tuesday. “The appeals process is typically not a place to correct errors, but a chance for a person to bring up extraordinary circumstances or to show that they are in compliance in which the hearings officer can provide some level of leniency or relief.”
When asked whether Brown or the council would encourage Code Enforcement to take corrective action regarding procedures or whether the council would revisit the city’s penalty code to prevent future loss in the future, Brown had the following to say about Hill’s petition to the Circuit Court to overturn the fee.
“The case has not been heard yet. All that has been filed is an appeal to the Circuit Court,” Brown said. “The Council, at it’s strategic retreat, said they would like to visit the code enforcement penalty structure and the ordinance itself, so they will be doing that regardless of the outcome of this appeal.”
According to Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott, for the 2020 calendar year, the city received $32,425 in civil penalties.
Requests for comment from Hill were not returned by press time.
