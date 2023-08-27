ONTARIO — With 46.3 million people suffering from addictive addiction in the past year, the local movement to bring substance use and mental health challenges to the surfaces continues. For years now, in conjunction with National Recover Month every September, the Malheur County Prevention Coalition and connected partners put on Hands Around the Park at Laxon Park.
This typically includes local governing bodies making proclamations that dedicated the month to mental health, substance use and harmful gambling behaviors recovery month. Ontario City Council was one of those to make that move this month, with Mayor Deborah Folden reading the proclamation at the meeting on Aug. 22.
By seeking help, those who struggle “can embark on a new path toward improved health and overall wellness. The city’s proclamation recognizes the challenges of recovery and the need to share resources, “as we are all part of the solution.”
The month and its dedicated event at the park “spreads the message that behavioral health is essential to one’s overall health and wellness, and that prevention works, treatment is effective and people do recover.” It goes on to say that “these conditions can help people achieve healthy lifestyles, both physically and emotionally.”
Mark Keele, clinical supervisor and partner with Altruistic Recovery said he appreciated the city’s support, commenting that Hands Around the Park “will be awesome this year.” They will be encouraging citizens to participate in spreading positive messages with sidewalk chalk, with chalk provided by organizers.
There were between 300 and 400 people who attended in 2022, Keele said. Local law enforcement agencies always partner at the event, volunteering to barbecue and get dunked for the occasion. Keele said they were going to try to get Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai into the dunk tank, but instead, he will likely be cooking this year, as Sheriff Travis Johnson will not be available.
“It’s a great event, it’s free, it’s for families — come join us for free food and to support the community,” Keele said.
“We seem to really be bonding together,” he said. “It takes all of us to battle this, it really gets to be an issue,” he said.
Council President John Kirby commended Keele for his efforts in Recovery Month.
“I have known his family, they would be very proud that he has stepped forward in this arena. Because alcohol and substance abuse damaged his family very badly. So it touches me to have him do this for our community,” Kirby said, then added through tears, “Thank you, Mark.”
