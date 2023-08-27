ONTARIO — With 46.3 million people suffering from addictive addiction in the past year, the local movement to bring substance use and mental health challenges to the surfaces continues. For years now, in conjunction with National Recover Month every September, the Malheur County Prevention Coalition and connected partners put on Hands Around the Park at Laxon Park.

This typically includes local governing bodies making proclamations that dedicated the month to mental health, substance use and harmful gambling behaviors recovery month. Ontario City Council was one of those to make that move this month, with Mayor Deborah Folden reading the proclamation at the meeting on Aug. 22.



Tags

Load comments