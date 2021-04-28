ONTARIO
The Ontario City Council at its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday night covered a range of topics from qualified immunity, homelessness, and a liquor license transfer to making a city-wide declaration.
Mayor opposes reform of ‘qualified immunity’
Mayor Riley Hill proposed to the council an endorsement of a letter that opposes reform of “qualified immunity,” as it relates to police officers.
According to information found on Cornell Law School’s website, “Qualified immunity balances two important interests — the need to hold public officials accountable when they exercise power irresponsibly and the need to shield officials from harassment, distraction, and liability when they perform their duties reasonably.”
Councilor Ken Hart asked Hill whether this is an action that he would encourage other neighboring cities to follow suit with, he replied that was not the intent.
Hill said that he was watching TV and hearing about the defunding of police in places like “Portland” and wanted to make a declaration that “we support our police.”
In his letter, Hill opposes ending qualified immunity, as was recently done by the New York City Council. It goes on to say that "law enforcement officials should also be protected from becoming targets of frivolous lawsuits when they act in their capacity to protect the community."
Councilors Michael Braden and John Kirby both echoed support for this letter.
The council unanimously approved the mayor to sign the letter “on behalf of the council.”
‘Have to do something’
• The transitional homeless shelter located at 123 N.W. Third Ave. was a topic of discussion as Hill made mention of the two bills currently in the Oregon legislature that would expand the legal defense of homeless individuals who are inhabiting public spaces.
He said that he had contacted Community in Action and the Ontario City Manager Adam Brown about this issue saying they council needs to examine the actual text of the bill because “they’re gonna pass it” in reference to the broadest of the two bills, House Bill 2367.
“We’re gonna have to do something,” stated Hill.
He went on to say that the council needs to know what’s in the bill so that they city “can see exactly what’s faced with.”
“We’re gonna have to make some decisions.”
Hill said that he told Community in Action that the city wants a “long-term plan” and to be “part of the solution” and how “we need to work together.”
“That’s how I left it,” he said.
No further discussion or formal action was taken over the matter.
Liquor store has new ownership
Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper was at the meeting to present the change of ownership of Ontario Liquor Store and transfer of liquor license.
“The Ontario Liquor store has changed ownership,” he said.
The store, located at 1179 S.W. Fourth Ave, completed the change of ownership through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and all necessary paperwork has been completed and is “awaiting approval from the Ontario City Council.”
He said this is “general action item” that shows a change in the City of Ontario and does not have a “direct effect on the city’s strategic plan.”
“There is no financial impact for this action,” Cooper said.
He said that approval is to show the change in ownership and that all legal steps have been followed.
The council unanimously approved the change of ownership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Note, anyone can read the text of House bill 2367 (or any other bill) at the oregon legislature's website (you can also view the status, amendments, etc.)
https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB2367
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.