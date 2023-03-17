Mayor breaks tie over budget committee member

Former City Councilor Norm Crume introduces himself to the council during its meeting on Tuesday, when he was narrowly elected to fill the vacancy on the Ontario Budget Committee, which takes up its annual work April 25-27.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden made her first tiebreaker vote this week on her own suggestion of who should fill the vacancy in the Ontario Budget Committee, with the council divided over a former councilman and someone with no city experience. Former City Councilor Norm Crume was ultimately selected.

The Ontario City Council briefly debated Tuesday over how to vote, whether to do so on a roll call, or by individually stating who they would like, before opting for the latter.



