Former City Councilor Norm Crume introduces himself to the council during its meeting on Tuesday, when he was narrowly elected to fill the vacancy on the Ontario Budget Committee, which takes up its annual work April 25-27.
ONTARIO — Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden made her first tiebreaker vote this week on her own suggestion of who should fill the vacancy in the Ontario Budget Committee, with the council divided over a former councilman and someone with no city experience. Former City Councilor Norm Crume was ultimately selected.
The Ontario City Council briefly debated Tuesday over how to vote, whether to do so on a roll call, or by individually stating who they would like, before opting for the latter.
Crume had applied immediately upon learning that Michael Braden had stepped down due to a conflict of interest that had arisen over his wife now working for the city. But at its last meeting in February, the council opted to list the opening on its website and social media pages to see if there was more interest.
Two more applications came in, one from former Mayor Riley Hill and one from Jackie Koehler.
Koehler and Crume were at the meeting and got to briefly introduce themselves.
Koehler said she had helped with electrical engineer projects for Grace Assisted Living, being built in Fruitland, and a ranch along the Salmon River. With those noted, she said she had quite a bit of experience working on big projects, but not on a budget as big as the city’s.
Crume, who served on the council for 12 years and has owned a business for 37 years said he “figured I would lend out my services again if you folks so desire.”
Prior to introductions, Folden had nominated Crume, and after they introduced themselves, Council President John Kirby noted that it was up to Folden to appoint someone and the council to vote by consensus.
“It took up to a half a year to get that done,” he stated, referring to how Hill once took over appointments without the consensus of the council.
Councilor Ken Hart said he appreciated the willingness of Crume and Hill, both who had a lot of experience.
“But I would l like to have some new blood,” he said commenting it was great to see a newer resident raise their hand to be involved.
Councilor Penny Bakefelt said it was great to have new people serve and she also appreciated that, noting lots of opportunities come up to do so.
“But I struggle, the budget is big. We really need experience,” she said.
She said it didn’t mean Koehler wouldn’t do a good job, but that experience was her sole reason in the decision, thanking Koehler and Crume for showing up.
Kirby commented that he was "transfixed" and Councilor Sam Baker commented that he wanted “no faves.” As such, the two joined Hart in voting for Koehler.
However, Councilors Susann Mills, Eddie Melendrez and Bakefelt all voted for Crume.
Folden settled the tie with her vote for Crume.
The Budget Committee will meet April 25-27 to begin to set the wheels in motion for the 2023-24 fiscal year which begins July 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.