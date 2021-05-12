Mary Ziegler, of New Plymouth, celebrates her 99th birthday this month. She was born in New Plymouth on May 15, 1922. Mary still lives on the same farm east of New Plymouth where her husband, Guss Ziegler, brought her as a bride in 1943. She will celebrate her birthday with her children and their spouses.
