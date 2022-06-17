Market will be buzzing with youth activities this year

Patrons explore the offerings at the Ontario Saturday Market, during its first weekend on June 11. The market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday thru Sept. 24. It is located at Moore Park on the corner of Southwest First Avenue and South Oregon Street.
ONTARIO — Those who attend Ontario Saturday Market this weekend are urged to bring youth, as there will be hands-on activities offered by OSU Extension — Malheur County and Frontier Hub.
Throughout the market season, the focus will be on bees, according to Barbara Brody, associate professor of practice, 4-H/family and community health/SNAP-Ed and SNAP-Ed Manager.
“One of our focuses this year at the farmers market is to do exploratory science and explore the bees of Oregon and how they link up to our food,” Brody said.
Exploration will be done through science, technology, engineering and math projects and will include a nutritional piece. Interns at the extension will be “bringing it all together,” Brody said, adding that the youth activities will primarily focus on the importance of bees and will include resources, such as healthy recipes.
Also, due to trauma within the community, including that from the pandemic which prevented many activities, the extension will highlight roots of resilience, Brody said.
“We are really excited to be able to meet families where they are and share new resources,” she said. “We want to reconnect with the community and let them know what the Extension does and what it is about.”
This weekend, youth will learn about how bees connect back to agriculture with an ag-in-the-class activity and paper crafts. This will include growing bracelets, which will educate children on the basic elements that plants need to grow and thrive, pollination and how it works and what bees do for Oregon crops.
In addition, there will be many vendors peddling their wares, Ontario Saturday Market organizer Teri Anne Finnerty said she is hopeful there also will be two food trucks and an ice cream truck.
