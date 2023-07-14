PAYETTE — The Valley Family Health Care Board has appointed a new member to its roster. Mark Redmond, Superintendent of the Malheur Education Service District, will begin his Board membership in July, bringing the total number of Board members for Valley Family to eleven. Board members are appointed to a three-year term.
Mark joined the Malheur Education Service District as Superintendent in August of 2016. Prior to that, he was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at the district for four years. Preceding his employment at Malheur ESD, he was a science teacher and coach in the Vale School District, spending 8 years at the high school, and 6 years at the middle school. Mark is a past President of the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts and is a board member on the Oregon Small Schools Association.
Valley Family has its administrative offices in Payette, Idaho. Last year Valley Family served 21,646 patients at its 12 clinic locations and just opened its thirteenth clinic location in Ontario in May. Valley Family was incorporated as Payette Health Care in 1981 and changed its name to Valley Family Heath Care in 1988.
Valley Family CEO, Ken Hart, commented, “I have worked with Mark for several years as part of the Malheur County Poverty to Posterity program. Mark was instrumental in helping us set up and grow the Allied Health programs throughout the high schools in Malheur County and in building a strong connection to Treasure Valley Community College for these students to take their health care training to the next level. Getting services to our local children is also a vital part of our mission at Valley Family and Mark’s joining the Board will help us in those efforts given his role at the ESD.”
