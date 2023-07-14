PAYETTE — The Valley Family Health Care Board has appointed a new member to its roster. Mark Redmond, Superintendent of the Malheur Education Service District, will begin his Board membership in July, bringing the total number of Board members for Valley Family to eleven.  Board members are appointed to a three-year term.

 Mark joined the Malheur Education Service District as Superintendent in August of 2016. Prior to that, he was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at the district for four years. Preceding his employment at Malheur ESD, he was a science teacher and coach in the Vale School District, spending 8 years at the high school, and 6 years at the middle school. Mark is a past President of the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts and is a board member on the Oregon Small Schools Association.



