ONTARIO — Before handing over his first of what he plans to be ongoing quarterly donations to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida on Wednesday, the owner of Scio-based Epic Flower asked representatives of local recreational marijuana dispensaries that sell his product to meet up with him at the local nonprofit. The reason was twofold: so they could see how he was using some proceeds of his product sold at local stores to benefit veterans in the local community, and so they could learn more about the volunteer-ran organization.

Todd Gregory, who is a veteran, himself, launched the Epic Flower Veteran Awareness program this year, and with it plans to take proceeds from various territories that sell his product and donate it to local veteran organizations. For the Ontario region, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida is the beneficiary.



