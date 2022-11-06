Ron Verini, chairman of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, right, and volunteer Doug Dean share a chuckle over the creative use of iconic military images on posters created for the Epic Flower Veteran Awareness program. For it, owner Todd Gregory aims to use proceeds from various territories where recreational marijuana dispensaries sell his product and make regular donations that to local veteran organizations. Through a survey of customers at local dispensaries and his own research, Veteran Advocates rose to the surface as the beneficiary of proceeds in the Ontario region. Donations will be made quarterly with the first donation having happened Wednesday at $1,500.
Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida board members and volunteers gather with representatives of local recreational marijuana dispensaries for a photo with Todd Gregory, owner of Epic Flower, who distributes his product to those stores. Gregory is shaking hands with Ron Verini, chairman of Veteran Advocates. Others in the photo, from left, include volunteers Lynn Haag and Vince Schwarz; Candice Casqueira with Weedology; Adam Chadwick, manager at Top Crop; Noelle Rumph with The Bud House; Phil Jacques, vice chairman; Bruce Erlebach, owner of Weedology; Linda McMillan, manager at Zions Cannabis; and volunteer Doug Dean, who also is the food hunger specialist for military members and families.
ONTARIO — Before handing over his first of what he plans to be ongoing quarterly donations to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida on Wednesday, the owner of Scio-based Epic Flower asked representatives of local recreational marijuana dispensaries that sell his product to meet up with him at the local nonprofit. The reason was twofold: so they could see how he was using some proceeds of his product sold at local stores to benefit veterans in the local community, and so they could learn more about the volunteer-ran organization.
Todd Gregory, who is a veteran, himself, launched the Epic Flower Veteran Awareness program this year, and with it plans to take proceeds from various territories that sell his product and donate it to local veteran organizations. For the Ontario region, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida is the beneficiary.
Staff from The Bud House, Top Crop and Weedology, which sell Gregory’s product, met him there and got to listen to Ron Verini, chairman, and Doug Dean, food hunger specialist for military members and families, explain more about Veteran Advocates.
Dean said through its food pantry, Veteran Advocates had given out more than 2 tons of food in the past month to veterans and their family members.
The veteran organization is open five days a week and there is no requirement to join, no membership, no dues and no financial obligation.
Furthermore it was explained that if a community member comes in and is hungry they do not turn them down.
Verini talked about the coffee klatch for one-on-one talks with local veterans and how down the road they aim to reopen the museum.
“It will educate kids as far a what veterans are and what war is and try to tone down the glorification of war,” Verini said. “It is something we should not be doing, period, but it could be used as a last resort.”
Verini is a Vietnam War veteran.
Gregory mentioned that Veteran Advocates was the launch of his Epic Flower Veteran Awareness program, noting there will be several around the state.
“It’s the perfect storm for my program here,” he said.
Gregory urged the dispensary representatives to go tell their customers that if they purchase Epic Flower product, they are actually helping give money to local veterans.
Through a survey of customers at local dispensaries and his own research, Veteran Advocates rose to the surface as the beneficiary of proceeds in the Ontario region. Donations will be made quarterly with the first donation having happened Wednesday at $1,500.
Saying the recreational marijuana market in Ontario is “like nowhere else in the state,” Gregory noted that Ontario also has “lots of veterans and lots of veterans who need help.”
