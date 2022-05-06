VALE — Unless local voters appeal the talks through an initiative petition, meetings to discuss promoting the county’s interest in shifting the Oregon-Idaho border will continue indefinitely three times a year. The next of these meetings will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the Malheur County Courthouse.
Malheur County Court is the governing body in charge of hosting the talks. Through the talks, they are attempting to gauge the interest of locals in the Greater Idaho initiative which would shift the Idaho border to encompass most of Oregon — including nearly all rural areas.
Per Initiative Measure No. 23-64, the county must have meetings in January, May and September to talk about — not enact — Greater Idaho. The measure does not include a sunset date for the talks. In the May 2021 election when Malheur County voters passed the measure, only 35% of those registered cast ballots, with a narrow majority of them (54%) in favor.
The first two meetings were sparsely attended. There were fewer than 10 at the September 2021 meeting and about the same attendance in January. Both were held virtually.
Monday’s meeting will be offered virtually, telephonically and in-person. However, it should be noted there is also limited space in the meeting room at the courthouse.
Similar measures pass with low voter turnout
Similar Greater Idaho ballot measures have passed in several other counties with three more getting ready to vote on the matter. In counties where conversations are now the law, the initiative’s organizer has been actively urging governing bodies to seek advancing the matter to the Oregon Legislature. To date, three have drafted letters to lawmakers in their respective districts urging them to do so; Malheur County is not among them.
According to Greater Idaho, Harney, Grant and Lake county commissions have sent letters, and Baker County was expected to follow suit this week.
Greater Idaho’s news releases about those letters repeatedly state that a majority of voters in those respective counties wanting to become part of Idaho. However, that is not the entire picture, as the majority of those elections have had low voter turnout, and in most cases less than half.
Frustration over the twisting of what the measure set out to do was voiced at the last local meeting. Ontario resident Blu Fortner said the Greater Idaho group ran a “disingenuous campaign to drum up support for exactly what you’re talking about. We’re doing literally the word of the petition and now the group implies the county wants to be part of Idaho.”
When Greater Idaho passed in Malheur County voter turnout was 35%; in Lake County voter turnout was 39.4%; in Harney County voter turnout was 46.6%; in Grant County voter turnout was 44.7%; and in Sherman County voter turnout was 51%. Numbers were not available for Baker County by press time.
Some of those counties fall in districts covered by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Findley has explained previously he would not take the matter to the Legislature unless the vote was on moving the border, not just talking about it and only if it was a true majority of the registered voters.
At a recent town hall session, Findley and Owens urged constituents to get involved in change for rural Oregon by getting out and voting this year, hopeful to see balance restored in the Oregon government which currently is in a Democratic trifecta.
In an interview on Thursday, Findley reiterated that the meetings are not to implement a border shift, they are to study and talk about it. There are “way too many impacts” to consider before advancing it to the Legislature.
The District 30 Senator says this includes public employee retirement system debts, water rights, state equipment and a really big matter in Malheur County, which is Snake River Correctional Institution.
Turning the conversation back to voter participation in elections, Findley said, “If you are frustrated with politics then change the politics. That is in your ability to do.”
