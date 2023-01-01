NYSSA — Kathy Oliver is retiring as the Nyssa Food Pantry manager.

It was about 17 years ago that the Nyssa Food Pantry came into existence through the efforts of the late Norma Barnett. She was inspired to get the food pantry opened after seeing a flier from the Oregon Food Bank drawing attention to the need for such a facility in Nyssa. Once open, she served at the pantry’s first manager.



