NYSSA — Kathy Oliver is retiring as the Nyssa Food Pantry manager.
It was about 17 years ago that the Nyssa Food Pantry came into existence through the efforts of the late Norma Barnett. She was inspired to get the food pantry opened after seeing a flier from the Oregon Food Bank drawing attention to the need for such a facility in Nyssa. Once open, she served at the pantry’s first manager.
Succeeding Barnett in the role of pantry manager was Oliver who stayed on as the facility’s manager for 16 years.
As a show of support for her years of service, the Nyssa community will be having a retirement party on Jan. 4 at The Gathering Place Coffee House, 415 Main Street in Nyssa from 3 to 6 p.m. with a presentation to Oliver happening at 3.
In a text message received on Dec. 28, Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb described this party as an “open house” style event with refreshments including “cake, punch and coffee.”
The newspaper reached out to Oliver to ask about her time with the food pantry on Dec. 29 to find out more.
“It’s a community food pantry. We are actually supported by the community, it’s all funded by Oregon Food Bank and the community,” she said, “It’s all been volunteers volunteering.”
Oliver said that “a lot of people” have volunteered at the food pantry over the past 16 years.
In her time with the organization, she said that she has seen “at least five or more” board of directors guide the direction of the food pantry. Oliver said that through their leadership she has had “input on kids who require community service.”
“I actually told my kids, you have to throw me a party when I retire,” she laughed.
Oliver’s kids have been helpful to her efforts over the years, as she described it, “When mom volunteers, we all have to volunteer.”
Another reason for celebration is that the retirement party open house will also serve another celebratory function as Oliver said, “It’s technically it’s birthday. I’ll turn 64.”
She summed up her time managing the food pantry this way, “I had felt a call to do this, it’s never been a real burden to me. I’ve enjoyed it.”
