ONTARIO
Dan Beaubien, airport manager at Ontario Municipal Airport, will be making his retirement official in December.
Beaubien, who began working in this position in October 2017, explained more about his decision to retire in a phone interview on Wednesday morning.
“It’s time for me to step down and be a grandpa,” said Beaubien.
As for his potential replacement, he described how the position he’s vacating will differ from the one that the next person will assume.
“I’m pretty excited for the next guy. It’ll be a full-time position. With benefits,” said Beaubien. “The city has gotten us to the position where the airport manager is a full-time position. That’s a big accomplishment.”
He noted that there has been a lot of work done at the airport as of late including the construction for the new taxiway and run-up apron that is currently being done.
“It’s been a bummer year in so many ways,” stated Beaubien, “We hope to get our air fair back in there next year.”
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in an email received on Wednesday evening, explained more about Beaubien’s contribution to the airport.
“He has pushed us toward a more holistic management of the airport. He has caught us up on many areas where we were behind such as leases, hanger safety, and ground maintenance. Under his management, we moved to a full-time manager and have substantially increased the city’s contribution and subsidy from the city general fund, particularly for capital investments,” wrote Brown.
