SALEM — On Aug. 30 at about 10:45 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to the Oregon State Hospital for the report of a vehicle stolen by a patient of the hospital. The patient, later identified as Christopher Lee Pray, fled in a state owned Dodge Caravan in an unknown direction, according to the initial reports.
In a news release from Oregon State Police on Tuesday, OSP provided further details.
Troopers began attempting to locate the vehicle while on their way to the Oregon State Hospital, with the first Trooper arriving on scene at about 20 minutes after they were dispatched.
According to OSP's initial investigation, Pray had arrived at the State Hospital on Aug. 30 and was involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria. He was subsequently taken to a local medical center for treatment of his injuries. Upon returning from the medical center, police say the man "was able to take control of the vehicle he was being transported in and flee from an unsecured area at the State Hospital."
At about 11:10 p.m., Keizer Police located the van, but Pray fled onto Interstate 5 when they attempted a traffic stop. They followed the vehicle, which was headed south, with assistance from OSP, then transferred the pursuit to OSP.
"The known circumstances of the incident did not meet the pursuit policy of the Oregon State Police and the pursuit was terminated near the Santiam Rest Area," reads the release.
Alerts were put out on Thursday morning to other agencies and to the public after investigators confirmed more information about Pray. According to the news release, this included his criminal history, committal information and his potential threat to the community. Investigators immediately began confirming the information and put out an alert to other agencies and a press release to alert the public.
On Sept. 1, 2023, at about 8:17 a.m., Pray was located in a muddy pond, near the intersection of North Force Ave and North Victory Blvd, in Portland. Pray was rescued by Portland Fire and Rescue and transported to a Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. Once at the hospital, medical personnel recognized Pray from the press release and reported his location to the Portland Police Bureau, who responded and took Pray into custody.
Pray is currently lodged in the Multnomah County Jail.
On Sept. 2, Portland Police Bureau located the stolen vehicle at the intersection of NE 19th Ave and NE Glisan St. The vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.
This is an active criminal investigation and there is no further information available for release.
