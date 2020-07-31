PAYETTE — A man previously from New Plymouth is heading to trial for multiple sex-related felonies involving children, most between the ages of 8 and 10.
In front of Payette County Circuit Court Judge Susan Wiebe on Friday, Aaron Bryce Seifert, born in 1983, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Seifert is being charged with allegedly being in possession of sexually exploitative material involving a minor, falling under Idaho Code 18-1507.
His jury trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 17, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 16.
The criminal complaint, which was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in Payette County on Feb. 28, states the alleged exploitative material was possessed on Dec. 22, 2018 and were taken with a black Verizon QTAQZ3 Ellipsis 8 tablet. The photographs depicted females between the ages of 8 and 10 who were nude or partially nude.
Seifert is still awaiting his trial in Ada County for two felony counts of video voyeurism.
In August of 2019, Seifert was arrested in Boise after allegedly trying to take photos or videos in a changing room of a Boise store. The incident took place on July 12.
Seifert entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 13 to his two felony charges. Seifert was originally scheduled to have a status conference on Monday, but it was vacated due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 affecting court scheduling. Seifert has a pre-trial conference for the voyeurism charges scheduled for Aug. 17 and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 1.
While Seifert is previously from New Plymouth, Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Creech said the Sheriff’s Office’s has him listed as homeless.
Seifert is also awaiting charges in Malheur County, where he has a misdemeanor charge of second degree invasion of personal privacy. His last court date was on Oct. 29, 2019, an arraignment for which he failed to appear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.