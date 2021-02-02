PAYETTE
A Boise man who was connected to cases of defrauding Medicare and Idaho Medicaid was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison Monday.
The allegations about Scott Alexander Laney, 38, were initially forwarded to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office from the Payette City Police Department in 2016, confirmed Chief John Plaza in a phone interview this morning. That was a while before his time and even before the detective who handled the case.
“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind finely,” Plaza said.
According to the report on file, a local doctor’s office, Healthcare With Heart, had suspected fraud there and contacted the Payette Police Department. The detective at the time, then investigated the case and decided it needed to go to the Attorney General, according to Plaza.
Laney was sentenced to 42 months for “health care fraud and aggravated identity theft,” according to a news release from the District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.
Laney was convicted on Oct. 5, 2020, following a bench trial, according to the news release.
During the trial, the court heard evidence of how Laney e”executed a scheme to defraud Medicare and Idaho Medicaid in connection with the delivery and payment of urine drug screenings and committed aggravated identity theft.”
While he was working as a sales representative in connection to two national companies that performed lab testing of urine drug samples, Laney set up fraudulent accounts using the names and identifying information of multiple nurse practitioners without authority, states the release.
His misuse of that information caused fraudulent payments of health care claims that were neither authorized by a medical provider, nor reasonable or medically necessary.
Following his prison sentence, Laney must serve three years of supervised parole, pay restitution of $29,795 and a fine of $2.500.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General, with help from Payette Police Department and the Idaho Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.