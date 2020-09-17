Man sentenced for role in homicide at dispensary

ONTARIO
A Nampa man will be facing over seven years in prison after a guilty plea related to his role in the homicide of that took place at a local recreational marijuana dispensary in March.
Gerardo Lopez, who was born in 1993, was sentenced in front of Malheur County Judge Erin Landis on Sept. 16. He received 90 months in prison with 30 months of post-prison supervision for manslaughter in the second degree.
Manslaughter in the second degree is a Measure 11 crime, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months. However, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, after consulting with a third-party judge, the attorney, Goldthorpe and Lopez agreed on 90 months.
Lopez initially faced murder in the second degree, which would have carried a 25 years to life sentence. That would have been a severe penalty for his role in the homicide, which was punching the victim, explains Goldthorpe. The victim did not die from the punch, but from subsequently being stabbed by another man, Luis Carlos Duran.
Lopez charge of first degree assault was dismissed following the plea deal entered on Sept. 3. Part of that deal, according to Goldthorpe, was “that he will testify truthfully against remaining co-defendant, if and when Mr. Duran wants a trial.”
Duran, who was born in 2000, and is still facing charges of second degree murder and first degree assault following the same incident.
He has a settlement conference scheduled for Oct. 22, where he is also scheduled to enter a plea.
At about 2:30 p.m. on March 1, Ontario police responded to a call at an Ontario marijuana dispensary after a man was stabbed outside the facility.
The victim, identified as Jonah Reyes, who was born in 1994 and an Ontario resident, died on scene. First responders did attempt life-saving measures.
According to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, the argument started inside the dispensary. Video footage and witness statements claim that the argument started when Reyes made a comment about Lopez’s shoes.
Romero said that when Reyes completed his transaction at the dispensary, he walked outside, and at that point Lopez allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. After that, Duran allegedly stabbed Reyes while he was on the ground.
