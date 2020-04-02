VALE — An area man will be spending nearly seven years behind bars for a stabbing that took place at a local hospital.

In front of Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung on March 11, Ramiro Garcia, who was born in 1991, was sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges of attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon on Feb. 26 in front of Hung.

As part of a plea deal, the felony charges of second degree attempted murder, attempt to commit a class A felony and first degree criminal mischief were all dismissed.

Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe said entering a “no contest” plea means that the defense does not want to plead guilty, but admits that the state has enough evidence to convict them in a trial.

Garcia had previously undergone a psychological evaluation, which was decided on on Dec. 18.

On Nov. 15, Garcia was arrested following a brief search after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times while inside of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.

