VALE — A Fruitland man who was facing a trial for the shooting death of 38-year-old Larry James Fuentes Jr., of Portland, on Nov. 18, 2018 has taken a plea deal and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to a news release from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe on Friday afternoon, Jaime Anthony Escobedo, who was born in 1977, pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter in the first degree and fleeing or attempting to elude police. The charges came after Escobedo followed Fuentes outside from where they had just been inside Los Patrillos restaurant, subsequently shooting him in the parking lot.
The pleas came following an "extensive judicial settlement conference" held two weeks prior,.
"The defendant entered his plea to the manslaughter charge on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under the influence of an extreme emotional disturbance," reads the release. "During a lengthy police pursuit following the shooting, the defendant, while still armed, repeatedly told police by phone that he intended to kill himself unless they terminated pursuit. Outstanding coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit, including professional use of tactical driving techniques by Nyssa police officers, resulted in the apprehension of defendant without injury to members of the public or himself, without resorting to the use of deadly force."
The agreement was mediated by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung.
Escobedo sentence was the maximum permissible sentence, according to Goldthorpe, and includes 19 years for manslaughter, and an additional consecutive year for eluding officers. He will not be eligible for any reduction for the first 10 years of the manslaughter sentence, but may get his time reduced by two years on the remaining time to be served.
As part of the court proceedings, which have stretched out since his arrest, Escobedo underwent a phsychological examination at the Oregon State Hospital.
Escobedo in November of 2020 pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.
On the morning of the shooting, Ontario Police officers were called to the eatery regarding a dispute between two men. As they were responding, officers learned a man was shot.
Escobedo fled the scene of the crime, and officers lost sight of the vehicle. However, Nyssa Police officers spotted him a couple hours later near Highway 201. Joined by Oregon State Police, they pursued Escobedo through Adrian and into Idaho where Idaho authorities took over.
The chase ensued throughout Canyon County and into Payette County, where after a short foot chase near Interstate 84, Escobedo was apprehended and subsequently arrested.
