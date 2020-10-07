FRUITLAND
A 57-year-old Fruitland man was arrested early this morning, for firing a gun inside the home where his wife and son-in-law were with him.
According to a news release from Payette County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in at about 3:36 a.m., and it was reported that Michael Swayze had shot his wife and son-in-law. However, it was later discovered that no one had been struck by those bullets.
A third shot was fired outside the house, when law enforcement arrived, and police initially believed that bullet had struck the front bumper of a Fruitland Police vehicle.
However, an update at 9:55 a.m. says that after further investigation the damage to the cop was not related to this incident.
“Responding officers did not fire their weapons during this incident,” reads the release.
Swayze was arrested and taken to be lodged in the Payette County Jail, where he is still being held. He was initially facing three charges of aggravated assault, however that has been reduced to two charges since the other bullet was found not to have struck the police car.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.
A call to see what kind of gun was used in the altercation was unreturned by press time.
