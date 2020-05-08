PAYETTE COUNTY — A man previously from New Plymouth who was already facing felony charges of video voyeurism is now facing multiple sex-related felonies.
Aaron Bryce Seifert, born in 1983, was arrested on Monday and booked into Ada County Jail. He is facing 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. According to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, Seifert is being charged with being in possession of sexually exploitative material, falling under Idaho Code 18-1507 and 18-1507A.
Seifert was still awaiting his trial for two felony counts of video voyeurism.
In August of 2019, Seifert was arrested in Boise after allegedly trying to take photos or videoing in a changing room of a Boise store. The incident took place on July 12.
Seifert entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 13 to his two felony charges. Seifert was originally scheduled to have a status conference on Monday, but it was vacated due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 affecting court scheduling. Seifert has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Aug. 17 and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 1.
Seifert is also awaiting charges in Malheur County, where he has a misdemeanor charge of second degree invasion of personal privacy. His last court date was on Oct. 29, 2019, an arraignment which he failed to appear for.
While Seifert is previously from New Plymouth, Creech said the Sheriff’s Office’s has him listed as homeless.
