ONTARIO — A Weiser man is facing charges of animal abandonment for allegedly leaving his dog outside the Ani-Care Animal Shelter in Ontario on April 10.
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health crisis, the nonprofit animal shelter is currently closed. As such, it is not accepting any incoming stray animals from the public or local police agencies.
After receiving a tip about the incident, Ontario Police Department was able to access video footage from the shelter to ID the suspect vehicle which had Idaho license plates, according to a news release from the department.
A still image from the video was posted on the department’s Facebook page, and an anonymous tip “led to identification of the suspect,” the release reads.
Code Enforcement Officers Richard Reyna and Dallas Brockett investigated the case and located the suspect.
On April 17, Paul Troyer, of Weiser, was cited for animal abandonment, a class B misdemeanor in the state of Oregon. If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Oregon Revised Statute 167.340 defines animal abandonment as leaving a domestic animal behind “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence” without providing minimal care. The statute furthermore states that it is not OK to leave an animal at an animal shelter, veterinary clinic or other place of shelter without making arrangements.
“OPD would like to remind everyone that dogs and other animals should have proper care which includes food, water, and shelter,” reads the release. “These types of incidents have become a chronic issue within the City of Ontario. Thanks to an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen, OPD was able to identify and locate the suspect.
“OPD appreciates the community-police working partnership.”
Troyer is slated for an arraignment at Malheur County Circuit Court on June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.