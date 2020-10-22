VALE
Following a change of plea, at least one of the three facing charges following a shooting death that took place over the summer in Ontario will not be seeing a trial.
On Wednesday, Jose Enrique Correa, 26, of Ontario, entered a new plea in front of Malheur County Judge Erin Landis, pleading guilty to felony charges of first degree manslaughter and first degree robbery.
Originally, Correa was facing 12 charges, including felony counts of second degree manslaughter, second degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit a class A felony, first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of first degree theft, hindering prosecution, felon in possession of a firearm, second degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence.
A sentencing hearing for Correa is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Correa is one of three that are facing charges for the shooting death. Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, and Jasmine Herrera, 21, are facing multiple charges, including two counts of second degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of first degree theft, hindering prosecution, second degree arson and felon in possession of a firearm (all felonies). They are also facing a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence.
The plea hearing for Figueroa and Herrera is scheduled for Nov. 18.
In the early evening of June 19, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa. The call was a report of a deceased person. The victim was identified as Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39, who was declared dead.
According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the initial observation of the scene showed evidence of multiple gunshots having been fired near the victim’s body.
