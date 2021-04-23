Man and son sleeping in back of truck when hit by truck

ROME
A third vehicle was involved in a crash that killed a 19-year-old teen from Battle Mountain, Nevada on April 16. However, that was not initially reported as the parties in that vehicle were not injured.
The third vehicle was a 2001 Chevy Silverado with a camper shell, owned by Jerod Chadwick. Chadwick said he and his son were in a pull-out along Highway 95, and had just lied down in the back of the pickup to go to sleep for the night, having passed three other pullouts which already had commercial trailers parked for the night.
He wasn’t fully asleep yet when he heard the crash, followed by silence, which was when the Toyota, driven by Hugh Moyes, 19, was flying through the air after being struck by a Subara Tribeca. After flying through the air it collided with the cab area of Chadwick’s Silverado.
He said he and his son were about 12 inches away from having the Toyota land on their head, and that “somehow, by the grace of God, we walked away without a scratch or bruise.”
The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. April 16 on Highway 95, near milepost 98, which is south of Rome and north of McDermitt.
Police say the Subara, driven by Heidi Dunn, 51, of Spokane Valley, Washington was heading north and passing in a no-passing zone when she collided with the Tacoma
Moyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dunn and a juvenile passenger were taken to a regional hospital by air ambulance, and five other passenger were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital.
A spokesman at the hospital, on Tuesday morning, said that her condition had improved to “serious,” which means vital signs may be unstable, but that indicators went from “unfavorable” to “questionable.”
Oregon State Police were assisted by Jordan Valley Ambulance, Humbolt County, Nevada EMS, Life Flight, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
