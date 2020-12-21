Man accused of kidnapping Burnt River Farms employee was hiding in backseat area

ONTARIO
More details have emerged and a man in his mid-30s is in jail, in the case of a kidnapping of an employee of a recreational marijuana dispensary in Ontario on Saturday morning.
Jorge Garred, who was born in 1984, faces multiple charges in Idaho and Oregon for the incident, including felony kidnapping charges in both states. Additionally, he was unknown to the victim.
According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, the man did first make contact with the victim in the parking lot at the Burnt River Farms dispensary as first reported by the newspaper. However, it was from the back seat of her car, where he had ridden unbeknownst to her since she had left her house in Payette.
According to Wolfe, Garred, who had left a relative’s house he was living at in Payette without proper clothing, including having no shoes on, was taking shelter in a portable outhouse near the victim’s home. When she went out to start her car to warm it up and went back in the house, Wolfe says, Garred “took shelter in her car seeking warmth.”
The victim did not notice him hiding in the car, and drove to work.
As she pulled up to her work place, he then allegedly grabbed her from the back seat and demanded she drive away.
“So she did,” Wolfe said. “In her mind, at that point, it was unknown who the person was and she says she was just in survival mode.”
The victim drove around as he instructed and they ended up out in the county, at which time he allegedly attempted to rape her, according to the sheriff.
Garred then allegedly instructed her to drive back to the Payette area, where he had her drive around and tell hime where to let him out.
She then drove away and reported it to the police.
The victim was able to give police a good description of Garred and from there “a lot of things lined up unusually” to lead police to the suspect, Wolfe said.
“it was very fortunate,” he said.
The people that Garred had been driving with ended up calling in for a welfare check on him because he had left home in kind of a hurry, and didn’t have any shoes on.
The identifying characteristics given to police by his family members “matched perfectly with what the victim had said.”
The family members had no idea that he may have committed a crime, they just wanted police to look for him.
“Fortunately, everybody [in law enforcement] was communicating, and it was easy to put two and two together and to identify the suspect,” Wolfe said.
Police Chief John Plaza confirmed that Garred was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Fruitland and was detained for the investigation.
For getting into the victim’s car without her permission, Garred faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry; however, he also faces kidnapping in the first degree.
“We are cooperating with Malheur County,” Plaza said, adding that Garred was being held in the Payette County Jail until the proper paperwork can be filed with the court to move him to Malheur County. In addition to kidnapping, Garred also faces rape charges.
“Our hearts go out to the victim. Nobody should have to endure that,” Wolfe said. “She was strong and we’re glad it came to an end, and we’re glad the person has been apprehended.”
While hindsight is 20/20, Wolfe said it it crucial that people are supportive toward the victim.
“It becomes important for them to heal,” he said. “Because there is always somebody that will armchair quarterback this and say ‘Why didn’t you do this or that?’ That’s not proper. It’s proper to show support to victims. You weren’t in that situation, so you don’t know how you would act or what you would do.
As far as precautionary advice, Wolfe had the following to offer.
“If you do warm your car, make sure it’s locked and before entering, always look inside,” he said.
The same goes if the vehicle is locked, as there are ways to get into cars — even ones with alarms — without detection, Wolfe said.
Additionally, anybody who finds themselves in a situation where somebody is in the car and demanding to be taken somewhere, is urged to be aware.
“Do whatever you can to attract attention to yourself by others, so maybe they can call in or do whatever they can to help. And also be thinking — this is easier said than done, and I realize that — but be thinking of escape plans and what you’re next move is going to be.”
In addition, he said it is critical to “have an awareness about yourself” in order to identify characteristics of the suspect for later apprehension.
There is a unifying message they tell victims in cases like this, he said.
“It is not the victim’s fault. No matter what happened, it is not their fault.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.