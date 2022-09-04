"Malheur Works" connects graduates with local employers

MALHEUR COUNTY – Each spring, hundreds of students graduate from Malheur County high schools with some having firm plans on their future. Others graduate with questions on their next steps in life and still others have a goal but are unsure the process to achieve their dream. For any of these graduates, Malheur Works is there, a program providing practical work experience, mentoring and professional development.
Now in the program’s second year, Malheur Works is a nine-week paid internship overseen by Barbara Brody, associate professor at Oregon State University, Brian Bond, the internship coordinator from Malheur Education Service District and Nicki Shira, the innovation coordinator for Frontier STEM Hub. These three pair graduated seniors with local employers to provide work experience for the graduates while also filling a labor gap faced by numerous local businesses.
“Ultimately, we want to keep our graduates here, showing them professional careers are available and employers need them right here in Malheur County,” said Bond in a presentation before the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
This past summer’s program saw the number of graduates
participating double over the previous year. Representing five local schools, 20 graduates were on the job each day. Half were female and half represented a minority. Almost half came from a home identified as low income and one-quarter claimed English as a second language in their household.
The program teaches more than simple job skills. The interns also gather for weekly meetings with work mentors, learn personal budgeting and other life skills, write and critique resumes and cover letters and provide feedback to better the program for the future.
For one Ontario High School graduate, Malheur Works changed the direction of his immediate future. Christian Figueroa originally planned a career as a machinist. After spending the summer assisting at local farmers markets, hosting a booth at the fair and teaching skills to younger children at local Maker Spaces gatherings, Figueroa is now investigating a career in community health.
“I really enjoyed speaking with new people and being out in the community helping others out,” said Figueroa. “The program opened my eyes to a new direction.”
Fellow Ontario graduate Emily Kathriner had never been in the work force prior to the summer. She entered the doors of the Oregon Child Development Coalition with apprehension and few marketable skills. Kathriner quickly gained childcare experience and was soon placed in positions of supervision of the youth.
“I am much more confident in myself and the experience provided me with goals,” said Kathriner, soon to be a freshman at Brigham Young University Idaho in Rexburg, pursuing a degree in social work. “After being with those kids and seeing what life is like for many of them, my plan is to pursue a career in child welfare. The internship helped me grow socially as well.”
Nyssa graduate Alec Carey failed to consider a summer internship until the last minute.
“I have always been the bull in a China shop kind of guy,” Carey said. “I signed up the last day for the program and started working for the Frontier Stem Hub, working with kids around the county in the Maker Space program. The summer showed me how to be a professional person in the workplace, but also how to show patience.”
Carey’s future plans now include studying at Brigham Young University Hawaii after his return from a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The popularity of the program among graduates has increased the need for local businesses to step up and mentor a local youth.
“These partnerships benefit not only the intern, but the mentors, employers and community as a whole,” Bond said. “For many of these interns, this first work experience and mentor will set their tone for years to come as professionals.”
