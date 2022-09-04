"Malheur Works" connects graduates with local employers

Recent area high school graduates learned new skills and assisted local businesses during a time of low unemployment.

 Nickie Shira | Malheur Education Service District

MALHEUR COUNTY – Each spring, hundreds of students graduate from Malheur County high schools with some having firm plans on their future. Others graduate with questions on their next steps in life and still others have a goal but are unsure the process to achieve their dream. For any of these graduates, Malheur Works is there, a program providing practical work experience, mentoring and professional development.

Now in the program’s second year, Malheur Works is a nine-week paid internship overseen by Barbara Brody, associate professor at Oregon State University, Brian Bond, the internship coordinator from Malheur Education Service District and Nicki Shira, the innovation coordinator for Frontier STEM Hub. These three pair graduated seniors with local employers to provide work experience for the graduates while also filling a labor gap faced by numerous local businesses.



