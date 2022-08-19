Quantcast
top story
Education

Malheur students returning to added security

District leaders hear from FBI agent, discuss new measures for 2022-23

  • Updated
Malheur students returning to added security

Prior to the start of students filing in for the 2022-23 school year, districts around Malhuer County were beefing up security measures and getting expert advice on school shootings from an FBI agent.

 Photo courtesy Malheur Education Service District

MALHEUR COUNTY – As students around Malheur County make a return to the classrooms over the next week, many will see new procedures in place to ensure their safety. Some may see obvious changes, such as a few extra cameras or a secure door in place compared to the 2021-22 school year.

Shooting stats and ‘leakage’



