Malheur students returning to added security

MALHEUR COUNTY – As students around Malheur County make a return to the classrooms over the next week, many will see new procedures in place to ensure their safety. Some may see obvious changes, such as a few extra cameras or a secure door in place compared to the 2021-22 school year.
Shooting stats and ‘leakage’
In an event coordinated and hosted by Malheur Education District, administrators representing Malheur school districts gathered at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Aug. 8 to hear an update on school violence from an expert with 27 years of experience. Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent Douglas Hart chose Ontario to provide his final presentation on school safety prior to his retirement from the federal agency. Speaking for two hours, Hart said law enforcement is beginning to take a different approach to dealing with school shootings.
“The average time of an active shooter incident is two minutes or less,” said Hart. “68% of all active shootings are done in under two minutes and 60% of active shootings occur in rural areas. These are not happening in Chicago or Los Angeles, but in places like Malheur County.”
Hart explained the definition of ‘active’ is one where the goal of the shooter is to commit a murder. These may or may not involve schools, but active shootings now average more than five per month in the United States. Educational facilities rank second in active shootings locations.
In elementary schools, most shootings take place outside the building while middle school and high school shootings take place inside the building, according to Hart.
Hart further explained the vast majority of shooters are white males (96%), but that there are no usual or typical suspects. However, after a shooting in a school, disturbing behavior of the shooter was noticed before the shooting by 92% of the shooter’s school mates and by 75% of the shooter’s teachers.
“The majority of shooters had what we call leakage,” Hart said. “We quantify leakage when others were told by the shooter of plans prior to the day it happened, but failed to report it. We have found both students and teachers knew about what the shooter had planned, but failed to tell anybody.”
When looking at all active shooters including school shootings, law enforcement is unable to pinpoint one or two demographics. The youngest active shooter was 12, while the oldest was 88 years old. Less than one quarter had military experience and a little more than half were single. A little more than one-third had an existing criminal record, but more than half had a history of acting in an abusive, harassing or oppressive manner. Additionally, Three-quarters of the shooters already owned a weapon or purchased a weapon expressly for the purpose of the shooting.
“School shootings are rarely impulsive and are typically planned out in detail by the shooter,” said Hart. “The most common motives behind a school shooting are revenge, a desire for control and the need for infamy, typically online notoriety. 95% of the attackers were current students of the schools involved.”
A proactive approach
Hart said law enforcement is increasingly moving toward identifying probable shooters prior an incident taking place. This approach involves a coordinated effort by law enforcement, social services and school officials combined into a threat assessment team. This group gathers in an attempt to identify students with certain behaviors and address those concerns.
“We have a list of behaviors that most past school shooters have, at one time or another, exhibited,” said Hart. “The idea is to get to these students and help them before law enforcement is called to a school shooting.”
This assessment group does already exist in Malheur County, led by Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe. Meeting twice a month, social services, law enforcement and school personnel meet to discuss concerning behavior among students in the county.
Even with this group and help available for students, schools in Malheur County are taking a proactive approach and will open their doors for the 2022-23 school year with increased security.
New school resource officer and other measures in Vale
For the first time in many years, students in Vale will see a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy in the hallways and having lunch with students. The district and the sheriff’s office reached an agreement to again place a school resource officer back into the school buildings.
“Just prior to March of 2020, Vale School District Board of Directors approved the Student Investment Account Plan which prioritized improving safety and security on all district campuses,” said Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride. “One of the strategies that the district was going to utilize to address this goal was to contract with the Malheur County Sheriff's Department to have a School Resource Officer in the District. Unfortunately, due to COVID, that arrangement was paused. However, safety and security on District campuses continues to be a top priority.”
McBride said the deputy will be available throughout all three schools and also be visible during special events.
“We hope things never happen, but as you watch around the country, we understand we need to prepare for the worst,” said Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson. “Both the school district and the sheriff’s office felt it was vital to have law enforcement in the schools.”
Johnson said the deputy chosen, Derrick Peasley, will work with the district as part of the threat assessment team.
“Derrick was chosen after a series of interviews among great candidates from staff within the department,” Johnson said. “Our staff was excited to again be in the schools.”
In addition to the school resource officer, the Vale District is also bolstering security with additional fencing around the schools’ campuses, additional security cameras located both internally and externally on school buildings, the exchange of metal doors for older wooden doors at Vale Elementary and the replacement of older locking systems with push button locks for a quicker response for a lockdown or lock out incident.
Readying for lockdowns in Harper, Nyssa
Replacing older wooden interior doors is also taking place in the Harper District. Harper Superintendent Ron Talbot said the district is also installing fencing around the dormitory area to protect students living on campus and replacing an antiquated intercom system.
“Due to an old system, Harper failed to have an intercom system throughout the entire school,” said Talbot. “In the event of announcing a lockdown, we were unable to notify every classroom at one time. The new system enables us to make one announcement and be heard by all staff and students.”
Additional cameras on the school grounds and new magnetic locks will soon greet students in the Adrian School District.
“Just last week, the Adrian School Board approved the plan to move forward with adding magnetic locks on building entrances to district buildings,” said Adrian Superintendent Nick Ketterling. “We are continually evaluating safety within the district as that is the most important aspect with our students.”
Additional cameras to monitor multiple areas are also being installed in the Nyssa School District.
“Campus-wide, we have installed additional cameras,” said Nyssa Superintendent Darren Johnson. “We have also made improvements to our communication system, updating our bells and intercom system in buildings to ensure uniform and rapid communication in case of an emergency.”
Ontario coordinating with state and local police
The issue of school safety in the Ontario School District now has a central point as the district hired a School Safety and Prevention Supervisor.
“We felt the time was now to have a lead person coordinating security and safety in all our locations,” said Ontario Superintendent Nicole Albisu. “We are also coordinating with state police and Ontario Police Department to conduct safety audits and conduct active shooter training on campus.”
Albisu said students and visitors to school district facilities will see an increased law enforcement presence and the district holds walk-throughs of the buildings for new officers hired at the Ontario Police Department and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
“In the event of an incident, we want law enforcement comfortable knowing the layouts of the buildings first-hand,” said Albisu.
Like the other districts around the county, Ontario is adding additional cameras and is finishing up with a door lockout system at all the schools. A doorbell camera system is also being installed at the entrance to each school, allowing staff to see who is requesting entrance.
What to look for
Security upgrades aside, “profiling” a school shooter is still not perfect, Hart said. He then provided the school officials with some concerning behaviors and potential warning signs to look for as students once again fill the hallways. He stressed a single behavior seen on the list should not cause an immediate reactionary act by school officials. Rather, he said, a combination of the behaviors should be monitored closely. Behaviors listed by the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI include the following.
• Deliberate or inadvertent disclosure of violent plans or of impending ominous events; verbal/written expressions of intent to commit highly dramatic acts against self or others in the near future;
• Pervasive, persistent fantasies where the offender victimizes others through dominant violence;
• Increased isolation, depression and withdrawal from normally pleasurable activities. Decreased performance at school (a downward spiral);
• Inappropriate interest in past attacks or attackers;
• Inappropriate or dramatically escalated interest in obtaining firearms and/or explosives and interest in tactical gear, clothing or paraphernalia;
• Pre-attack research and planning;
• Abrupt and unexplained cessation in the use of alcohol, drugs and/or medications (frequently known as cleansing or purifying); and
• Creation of a “legacy token” (a manifesto or video) designed to claim credit for an act of violence and to articulate the motives behind the attack. Staging of the legacy token for distribution or discovery.
