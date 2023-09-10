Nyssa High School social studies teacher Travis Sapp, left, sits with others involved in the Nyssa Migrant Education Program for lunch in this 2019 photo. While the migrant program is continuing this year, Oregon Department of Education is looking for an entity to lead the the Nyssa School District in its Migrant Education Program.
Nyssa High School social studies teacher Travis Sapp, left, sits with others involved in the Nyssa Migrant Education Program for lunch in this 2019 photo. While the migrant program is continuing this year, Oregon Department of Education is looking for an entity to lead the the Nyssa School District in its Migrant Education Program.
NYSSA — While the Migrant Education Program is continuing at Nyssa School District, a change in oversight requested by the Oregon Department of Education has not yet come to fruition.
In a news release Sept. 6 from the Malheur Education Service District, it had received a letter from the Oregon Department of Education recommending the entity “become a Nyssa Migrant Consortium member by Oct. 1, 2023, and take on the subsequent leadership role of that consortium by July 1, 2024.”
The district’s Compliance Director Don Grotting explained more in a phone interview on Thursday. He said for now, the leadership will remain under Nyssa’s purview with ODE needing to decide what to do next.
“It was the ODE that made the decision to ask the ESD to come into the consortium and take over leadership,” Grotting said.
The Argus obtained a letter from ODE Director Charlene Williams dated Aug. 16 to the consortium superintendents. She said in August of 2022 Nyssa Consortium’s migrant program was designated as high risk and that since then, ODE has been working closely with Nyssa, Vale, and Adrian School Districts to support the oversight of the migrant program.
In her letter, Williams reiterated what former Director Colt Gill had stated in a letter earlier in June.
“ODE has been concerned about the Consortium’s operational oversight of its MEP program and the overall capacity and consistent ability of Nyssa School District to fulfill its Consortium lead role,” reads the letter from the ODE.
“ODE did not intend to continue with Nyssa School District as the Consortium lead following the end of grant funds for the 2023-2024 school year to ensure that new Consortium leadership is prepared to serve eligible migrant students,” Williams said.
Since that time, the consortium needed to fill the leadership role. Nyssa, Vale, and Adrian superintendents were suggesting that Malheur ESD take over the role. ODE agreed with their decision as they are able to “provide the necessary long-term capacity to manage and coordinate services within the regional MEP,” according to Williams.
With the regional nature of migrant programs and their needs of inter-district coordination, having the Malhuer ESD assume the leadership role would align the Nyssa’s Consortium’s leadership structure with a model similar to other migrant programs in Oregon.
As such, Grotting said, ODE “made the decision to ask the ESD to come into the consortium and take over leadership.”
Williams said the state agency would reach out to Malheur ESD Superintendent Mark Redmond “to discuss the ESD’s capacity to assume leadership and identify a timeline for transitioning leadership. ODE will also invite Malheur ESD to join the Nyssa Consortium immediately as a fourth member in order to support a coherent and smooth transition.
In order to make the transition of the leadership role possible, certain steps were going to need to be made by the consortium. Nyssa would need to submit a 2023-24 Title 1-C Consortium Agreement signed by all consortium members which included the Malheur ESD by Oct. 1. The consortium would need to pay $150,000 from their budget to the Malheur ESD to support a full time migrant program coordinator along with $35,000 to secure communications support for all three districts.
On Aug. 22, the Malheur ESD started meeting with the consortium and the ODE, in which they came up with a transition schedule by Aug. 29 along with an anticipated Sept. 19 consortium member approval by the ESD board.
However, after further exploration, the Malheur ESD issued a news release on Sept. 6, stating that the day prior it had informed the consortium and the ODE that “it was clear the complexities with the Nyssa Migrant Consortium are beyond the capacity level of the ESD.”
Redmond confirmed that was the case in a follow-up phone call on Friday.
He did not expand on that statement and a request for comment with Redmond was pending as of press time.
“Malheur ESD has offered space and technical assistance with budget narratives to the consortium, but effective September 5, will not be pursuing active membership in the Nyssa Migrant Consortium,” reads the release.
As such, Grotting said “per ODE, Nyssa is in that leadership role until ODE makes the decision or someone accepts that leadership role.”
Currently the migrant program is still offering services to students.
Interim Superintendent Ryan Hawkin was looking into the number of students in the program, but did not return that information before press time on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.