ONTARIO— In 2004, the Oregon Cultural Trust was formed by some forward thinking Oregonians. Forty-five Oregon Counties and seven Tribes received funds collected by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The amount given to each county is determined by its’ population.
What is a Cultural Trust grant? For the past 18 years the Malheur Cultural Coalition has been granting funds to local nonprofits organizations that, in turn, offer quality life projects to Malheur County residents.
Funds have been put to many uses. This includes an art association; pottery workshop; school drama productions; remodeling museums; dance studios; websites; a projector to present art education; publication of the history of Malheur County; a reader board to inform public of events; many art exhibits; cemetery monument repair; community theater programs offering ballet, musical concerts and children theater; restoration of a community hall for youth; library shelving; historical assessing software for museums; folkloric performances and demonstrations; musical instruments for youths; transportation for youths to travel to museums; The Global Village Festival; handmade quilts exhibit; repair of historic theaters façade after snowmageddon; the splash park; museum exhibits; festivals; marketing for youth voices; theater sound system for a high school theater; Wonder Boxes for youth during COVID-19.
Overall, the Ontario community has received $71,459, Vale has received $25,587, Jordan Valley has received $12,370 and Brogan has received $6,700, a total of $116,115 in grant funding.
We are again offering grants to Malheur County.
There is a total of $18,000 available this year to award to nonprofits in our county.
The opening date to apply is March 7, and the cutoff is April 9.
Those applying for a grant are urged to read the instructions carefully.
For more information, phone Robin Jackson at (208) 739-0358 or Charlotte Fugate at (541) 889-1996.
Fugate expresses gratitude to all the Oregonians who donated and made culture a priority for fellow Oregonians. She also reminds people that if they donate to a qualified local nonprofit and the same amount to the Oregon Cultural Trust, up to a $1,000 can be deducted from your state income tax.
